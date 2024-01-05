Ma$e has revisited his short-lived religious career, leading a full out prayer session on stage after a performance in New Zealand while making sure the audience joined him.

After a recent concert in the island nation, the 48-year-old rapper signed off with a heartfelt Christian prayer that involved support from the packed outdoor crowd.

“I’m praying that 2024 is the best year of your life,” he told the sea of people in front of him, before asking them to repeat his words. “Dear Lord, I believe you died on the cross for my sins and I accept you as my Lord, as my savior.

“I’m healed, I’m delivered, I’m rich, all is well, nothing is broken and nothing is missing. All 2024.”

Ma$e famously retired from music following the release of his sophomore album Double Up in 1999, telling Funkmaster Flex during an interview on Hot 97 that he was following a calling from God. However, in 2014, following his divorce, the rapper left the El Elyon International Church — which, according to TMZ, was split between Atlanta and Phoenix — and returned to his original calling.

It’s no surprise that Ma$e is thankful for his blessings, considering he had a highly successful year in music and sports media in 2023.

Jadakiss is just one of many people who acknowledged how well he and Cam’ron have done as reporters on , have It Is What It Is.

Kiss joined Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero on an episode of 7PM In Brooklyn last month, where he talked about the state of sports media and his hopes for more rappers to “gentrify” the industry.

“Fucking with it, definitely, with rappers making their way into sports,” he said. “I think it’s vibrant for the culture to have some athletes taking sports and some rappers talking sports instead of just old white guys in suits. Not kick them out, but let’s mix it up!”

“What they call it when all the white people move to Harlem?” he continued, leaving Melo and Mero in stitches. “We need gentrification of sports media. Let’s mix this shit up!

“Let’s get Skip Bayless on Vlad. Let Colin [Cowherd] go talk to Akademiks and Joe Budden. You gonna get Stephen A. and Shannon over here to talk to y’all. Pat McAfee on Vlad. Now we switching it up!”