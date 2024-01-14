Married At First Sight star Hayley Vernon has come out swinging against Woolworths after the supermarket revealed it would no longer sell Australia Day merchandise.

The outspoken adult performer expressed her frustration over the decision via Instagram Stories on Sunday, and questioned why society has become so sensitive.

‘Why is Australia boycotting Australia Day? Thank god I don’t shop with them anyway,’ Hayley began.

‘Now I know to some, this is going to be controversial but at what point do we stop having to aplogise for the wrongdoings of people many generations before us?’

Hayley said she is shocked by people’s reaction to January 26th, and revealed a woman living in her apartment block had to apologise for suggesting her neighbours have an Australia Day barbecue.

‘She was worried she’d be attacked. FNK MADNESS,’ Hayley wrote.

She also took a dig at the rise of political correctness in society, and questiooned why childcare centres ‘are saying “happy holidays” so as not to offend people who don’t celebrate Christmas.’

Finally, she turned her attention to the recent rebranding of products that had names some deemed offensive.

‘There’s no Redskins anymore, or Chico babies. I can’t actually remember what they have renamed them to but ffs stop with all of this!’

In 2020, Nestlé rebranded the confectionary Redskins as Red Ripper and Chicos to Cheekies due to the racist connotations of redskins (Native Americans) and chicos (Latin Americans).

Woolworths, which also owns Big W, shocked the country on Wednesday when it announced it will not sell any Australia Day merchandise due to a decline in demand.

Kmart made a similar announcement in 2023.

‘There has been a gradual decline in demand for Australia Day merchandise from our stores over recent years,’ the supermarket giant said in a statement.

‘At the same time, there’s been broader discussion about 26 January and what it means to different parts of the community.’

The decision from Woolworths has been met with widespread outrage, including from NSW Premier Chris Minns and millionaire businessman Dick Smith.

Australia Day, observed each year on January 26, marks the landing of the First Fleet in 1788 when the first governor of the British colony of New South Wales, Arthur Philip, hoisted the Union Jack at Sydney Cove.

But for many First Nations people, it is regarded as ‘Invasion Day’ or the ‘Day of Mourning’, with many campaigning for the holiday to be abolished completely or the date changed.

While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hasn’t explicitly mentioned any plans to change the date, a rising number of councils and state governments are choosing to cancel traditional Australia Day activities, including citizenship ceremonies.

In recent years Invasion Day protests have overshadowed any festivities with thousands attending rallies in major cities demanding the date be changed.

Large protests are expected this year after the referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution was voted down in October.