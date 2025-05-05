Chakankar said the state government had last week written to the DGP’s office to check the content, audio and video of the web show “House Arrest” on the Ullu app, and a case should be registered against the app.
Accordingly, a case was registered with the Amboli Police against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey and others for alleged obscene content on the show.
She said such videos are in bad taste and impact young minds.
Last week, BJP leader and MLC Chitra Wagh had also demanded an immediate ban on ‘House Arrest’, alleging that its content was obscene and harmful to society, especially to children. She also urged Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw to take strict action against mobile applications that promote such content.