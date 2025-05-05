The Maharashtra State Women Commission (MSWC) has written to the National Commission for Women for the removal of obscene content in web shows and online applications such as Ullu, an official said on Monday. MSWC chairperson Rupali Chakankar said many web series resort to vulgar videos to increase their viewership. “We have written to the NCW and the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) that there are many such (obscene) videos, and action should be taken against such content,” she told PTI Videos.

Chakankar said the state government had last week written to the DGP’s office to check the content, audio and video of the web show “House Arrest” on the Ullu app, and a case should be registered against the app.

Accordingly, a case was registered with the Amboli Police against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey and others for alleged obscene content on the show.

She said such videos are in bad taste and impact young minds.

Live Events



Last week, BJP leader and MLC Chitra Wagh had also demanded an immediate ban on ‘House Arrest’, alleging that its content was obscene and harmful to society, especially to children. She also urged Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw to take strict action against mobile applications that promote such content.