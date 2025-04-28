IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Good News: rare carillon instrument brings joy to community
02:22
Now Playing
Major breakthrough in cancer treatment
01:50
UP NEXT
Thousands wait in line to visit Pope Francis’ tomb
01:29
New scrutiny over deportations of parents with children
01:59
NBC News Stay Tuned Poll: 45% approve of Trump’s job performance
03:29
Millions in the path of severe weather
01:14
Multiple fatalities after car drives into crowd at festival
01:56
Good News: Mother hears heartbeat from late daughter
03:26
Urgent push to criminalize explicit deepfakes
02:00
Severe weather in Oklahoma and Texas
01:15
Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, hundreds injured
01:43
Protests over FBI arrest of Wisconsin judge
02:13
Trump and Zelenskyy speak at Pope Francis’ funeral
01:47
Faithful line Rome streets to pay tribute to Pope Francis
01:39
Pope Francis laid to rest in historic funeral ceremony
02:34
Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent abuse survivors, dies by suicide
01:39
Judge accused of obstructing arrest of undocumented migrant
02:16
New warning of growing supply chain disruptions amid trade war
02:10
Pope Francis’ moment with 8-year-old shared across the globe
01:29
Inside one U.S. company’s tariff war room amid turmoil over tariffs on imports from China
02:01
Nightly News
Good News: rare carillon instrument brings joy to community
02:22
Now Playing
Major breakthrough in cancer treatment
01:50
UP NEXT
Thousands wait in line to visit Pope Francis’ tomb
01:29
New scrutiny over deportations of parents with children
01:59
NBC News Stay Tuned Poll: 45% approve of Trump’s job performance
03:29
Millions in the path of severe weather
01:14
Nightly News Netcast
Nightly News
Play All