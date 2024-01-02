The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) has revealed the nominees for its annual MUAHS Awards, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 leading the feature competition with four nominations and Maestro close behind with three noms.

Disney/Marvel’s Guardians 3 earned noms in the categories for contemporary makeup, period and/or character makeup, period hairstyling and/or character hairstyling and special makeup effects. Bradley Cooper’s Netflix Leonard Bernstein drama Maestro collected noms for period and/or character makeup, period hairstyling and/or character hair styling and special makeup effects.

The MUAHS Guild’s feature nominees vary quite bit from this season’s Oscar shortlist for the category. In fact, Guardians 3 was already snubbed in the makeup and hairstyling Oscar race, failing to make the shortlist of 10 films that advanced to the upcoming branch bake-off.

The films shortlisted for the makeup and hairstyling Oscar are Maestro; Poor Things, which has two MUAHS noms; Golda and Oppenheimer, which collected one Guild nom apiece; and Beau Is Afraid, Ferrari, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Napoleon and Society of the Snow, all of which failed to earn a single Guild nom.

Non-shortlisted movies that received two MUAHS noms apiece include Barbie, Candy Cane Lane, NYAD and Saltburn.

Series that earned multiple Guild noms include Ahsoka, The Bear, The Crown, The Idol, The Last of Us and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. A tie in the nomination voting resulted in six noms in the category for TV special makeup effects, which went to Ahsoka, The Fall of the House of Usher, The Last of Us, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Star Trek: Picard and The Witcher.

The MUAHS Awards have an uneven track record for predicting the eventual Academy Award winner for makeup and hairstyling. A year ago, The Whale won the category Oscar and one MUAHS Guild Award, for special makeup effects. In 2022, The Eyes of Tammy Faye won the Oscar but was shut out at the MUAHS Awards; and in 2021, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom collected the Academy Award and two Guild awards.

The complete list of the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards nominees follows.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-up

Candy Cane Lane

Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Michele Lewis, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Yvettra Grantham

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Jane Galli, Personal

The Haunted Mansion

Kimberly Jones, Dionne Wynn, Bridgit Crider, Carla VanNessa Wallace

NYAD

Felicity Bowring, Ann Maree Hurley, Julie Hewett, Mahar Lessner

Saltburn

Siân Miller, Laura Allen

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

Barbie

Ivana Primorac, Victoria Down, Maha Mimo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward, LuAndra Whitehurs

Maestro

Siann Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum

Oppenheimer

Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Kerrin Jackson, Jamie Loree Hess

Poor Things

Nadia Stacey

Best Special Makeup Effects

Golda

Karen Thomas, Eva Susanna Johnson Theodosiou

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan, Scott Stoddard

Maestro

Kazu Hiro, Sian Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash

Poor Things

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire

Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Jonathan Shroyer

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Candy Cane Lane

Yvette Shelton, Shian Banks, Stacey Morris, Maisha Oliver

Joyride

Jeannie Chow, Kim Lee

NYAD

Daniel Curet, Vanessa Columbo, Enzo Angileri, Darlene Brumfeld

Pain Hustlers

Michelle Johnson, Dennis Bailey

Saltburn

Siân Miller, Laura Allen

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Barbie

Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick

Chevalier

Roo Maurice, Francesco Pegoretti

The Color Purple

Lawrence Davis, Andrea Mona Bowman, Tym Wallace

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal, Connie Criswell

Maestro

Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Jameson Eaton, Amanda Duffy-Evans



TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Makeup

Abbot Elementary

Alisha L. Baijounas, Emilia Werynska, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe

The Bear

Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Nicole Rogers

The Idol

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn

The Last of Us

Connie Parker, Joanna Mireau, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson

Poker Face

Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel-Payan, Rebecca Levine, Shannon Dollison

Best Period and /or Character Makeup

Ahsoka

Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Alex Perrone, Cale Thomas

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman,

Daisy Jones & The Six

Rebecca Wachtel, RJ McCasland, Sherri Simmons, Michele Tyminski Schoenbach

Lessons in Chemistry

Miho Suzuki Herpich, Martina Kohl

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Regan, Joseph A. Campayno, Claus Lulla, Michael Laudati

Best Special Makeup Effects

Ahsoka

Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Ian Goodwin

The Fall of the House of Usher

Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Harlow MacFarlane

The Last of Us

Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mike Marino, Richard Redlefsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick

Star Trek: Picard

James MacKinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Bianca Appice, Vincent VanDyke

The Witcher

Mark Coulier, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, Josh Weston

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Bear

Ally Vickers, Angela Brasington, Melanie Shaw

The Idol

Christopher Fulton, Gloria Conrad, Kamaura Eley, Kya Bilal

The Morning Show

Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi

Ted Lasso

Nicola Austin

You People

Tinisha Boyd, Alyson Black-Barrie, Lisa Buford, Tracey Macky

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong- Mills, Francesca Hissey, Oonagh Bagley

The Gilded Age

Sean Flanigan, Christine Fennell-Harlan, Jonathan Sharpless, Aaron Kinchen

Lessons in Chemistry

Teressa Hill, Carol Mitchell, Juan Nunez, Sharisse Fine

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kimberley Spiteri, KeLeen Snowgren

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Contemporary Makeup

American Idol – Season 6

Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Natalie Malchev, Michael Anthony

Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Thad Nalitz, Alison Gladieux, Christina Jimenez, Kathy Santiago

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek

The Voice

Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiege

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

The Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween TV Special

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

Best Special Makeup Effects

Dancing with the Stars

Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Cary Ayers, Julie Socash

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Bradon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

American Idol

Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, Kimi Messina, Lalisa Turner

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers

The Voice

Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Lalisa Turner, Suzette Boozer

Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Suzette Boozer

65th Annual Grammy Awards

Brian Steven Banks

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

The Academy Awards 2023

Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Myo Lai, Florence Witherspoon

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Debbie Dannell, Lewis Pallett, Lisa Houghton

DAYTIME TELEVISIONGAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW

Best Makeup

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner

The Bold and the Beautiful

Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, Briana Garcia, Daniela Delgado

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Chanty LaGrana, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Valente Frazier, Monica Boyd Lester

The Young and the Restless

Stacey Browning, Jamie Kelch, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall

Best Hair Styling

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner

The Bold and the Beautiful

Stephanie Paugh, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Roberto Ramos Corey Morris Tara Copeland, Adam Long

Snake Oil

Crystal Broedel, Karen Stein

The Young and the Restless

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Makeup

American Born Chinese

Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn

Danger Force

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Orlando Marin

Goosebumps

Zabrina Wanjiru Matiru, Werner Pretorius, Krista Hann, Felix Fox

Monster High 2

Leah Ehman, Gila Bois, Kiara Desjarlais, Lindsay Pilkey

The Santa Clauses

Erica Preus, Howard Berger, Scott Stoddard, Eryn Krueger Mekash

Best Hair Styling

Danger Force

Joe Matke, Danyell Weinberg Alexis Stafford

Monster High 2

Debra Frances Wiebe, Tammy Lim, Julie McHaffie, Sharon Markell

One Piece

Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, Ermine Kirstein-Venter

The Santa Clauses

Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh

Saturdays

Ruhamah Taylor, Brittany Powell, Kelvin Ingram Jr., Nadling Fletcher

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Makeup

American Horror Story: Delicate

Kerry Ann Herta Jason Collins Alyssa Morgan Orlando Marin

Capital One – Quicksilver “Holiday Night Fever” with John Travolta as Santa

Michael Ornelaz, Scott Stoddard, Alexei Dmitriew, Connie Criswell

Doja Cat – Demons

Olha Tarnovetska, Catherine Paschen, Nicolas D. Gonzalez, Patrick Bradberry

GEICO – The Ease Specialist: Wormhole Edition

Jennifer Aspinall, Leonard MacDonald, Allasigga Jonsdotti

GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad

Justin Raleigh, Tony Alvarez, Kelsey Berk, Jamie Kelman

Best Hair Styling

American Horror Story: Delicate

Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli

Angel (Halle Bailey)

Tinisha Boyd Nena Davis

GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad

Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Vanessa Price

HelloFresh|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos

Ashleigh Childers

Scott for Scotts Ad

Tiphanie Baum

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Makeup

Die Frau ohne Schatten Opera by Richard Strauss

Jeanna Parham, Melanie Birch, Denise Gutierrez, Lisa Patnoe

Don Giovanni

Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Nathalie Eidt

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone

Frida

Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett

MADCAP – San Francisco Ballet

Maurisa Rondeau, Gerd Mairandres, Jordan Plath, Toby Mayer

Best Hair Styling

The Barber of Seville

Y. Sharon Peng

Bolero – San Francisco Ballet

Thomas Richards-Keyes, Ksenia Antonoff, Melissa Kallstrom, Robert Mrazik

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine

Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea At Pemberley

Laura Caponera

Marriage of Figaro

Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Jacki Noccerino, Morgan Sellars