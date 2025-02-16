– The birthday bash in Penang of Malaysia’s stalwart politician Lim Kit Siang, who is 84 and now with the double titles of Tan Sri and Datuk Seri Utama, is significant for a number of reasons.

The appreciation ceremony on Feb 15 was held at Han Chiang High School. It was here on March 6, 2008, that 30,000 people – a huge number in local politics – attended an election rally by the then opposition Democratic Action Party (DAP) which sparked widespread chatter that Malaysia was on the cusp of a major political change.

Two days later on March 8, the DAP won power in the Penang state elections. Mr Lim Kit Siang’s eldest son, Lim Guan Eng, became the party’s first ever head of a state government. The junior Lim has since gone on to become federal finance minister and is now DAP’s national chairman.

Last weekend at the high school, all eyes were on a different battle, this time involving Lim, 64, and his sister, Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying, 61.

The whispers were: Will Lim retain the DAP chairmanship at the party election in March, as he is widely seen as overstaying his welcome? Or will he step aside to ensure that Ms Lim won’t be dragged down in the battle?

The party’s kerfuffle is being closely watched, as the DAP has the most seats (40) in Parliament among Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s multi-coalition government. What happens in the DAP is also of deep interest to Malaysia’s Chinese community, which gave the party 90 per cent of its vote in the 2023 general election.

The internal polls on March 16 will likely decide whether the Lim family remains the most influential in both the party and its stronghold Penang.

Despite stepping down as secretary-general in 2022 after serving for the maximum three terms, Lim remains a member of the five-person central selection committee that decides on the federal MP and state assemblyman candidates to run in elections and by-elections. He is perceived to aggressively push for members of his faction.

In the 2023 Penang state election, Lim’s faction fielded the most candidates, after challenging the proposed list put forward by then state chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

Five of Mr Chow’s sitting state executive councillors were dropped from the contest, leading Penang’s Chinese language media to describe the situation as “Commander Chow surrounded by Lim’s troops”.

As a result, Mr Chow resigned as Penang DAP chairman – a position he had held for 25 years – following the state party election in September 2024 and a heated stand-off between him and Lim. Yet, Mr Chow remains as Penang’s chief minister until 2028, when the next state election is due.

Lim’s aggressive tactics backfired in that DAP poll. Only two of his favoured candidates secured positions in the Penang DAP state committee. One of the survivors was his sister, who was returned as state secretary.

“The result of the September 2024 election was a wake-up call for him,” said a Penang grassroots leader. “If Guan Eng continues to foster division within DAP, he might even drag his sister Hui Ying into the losing streak in the upcoming CEC election”, referring to the 30-strong elected central executive committee.

“We respect his father, Kit Siang, for his sacrifices and contributions to the party. But Mr Lim’s aggression has become intolerable,” added the source, speaking to The Straits Times on condition of anonymity to maintain party harmony.

Both Lim and his father, who were imprisoned under the Barisan Nasional government’s Internal Security Act, had earned great respect for their roles as the nation’s conscience and social justice advocates.

The younger Lim is facing an ongoing trial for alleged corruption related to an undersea tunnel project.

Aside from the Lim family, the son of another late founding DAP member, Mr Karpal Singh, faces a bleak future in the CEC election.

Mr Gobind Singh, a federal minister, failed to defend his position as Selangor DAP chief in the November 2024 election. This has raised concerns that the pioneer generation’s dominance in the party may end soon.

Penang DAP chairman Steven Sim, in a tribute before thousands of party members on Mr Lim Kit Siang’s birthday on Feb 15, praised the 84-year-old for his willingness to allow the new generation to take over, despite being qualified to serve as a minister.

“Kit Siang was always an opposition MP or backbencher… But since we assumed power, Kit Siang has agreed to open up space for the new generation. He is not addicted to power, putting the party and the nation before himself.”

Mr Sim’s statement is widely interpreted as a reference to the younger Lim, who campaigned tirelessly in the national party election across Selangor, Johor and Kuala Lumpur in January 2025.

“Previously, Guan Eng’s charisma made campaigning unnecessary. Now, he’s working tirelessly to engage the grassroots,” an incumbent CEC member told ST.

According to a source close to Lim, the meet-ups were aimed at “helping Mr Gobind” retain his position as national deputy chairman.

In Johor, Lim held at least three grassroots meetings from Jan 14 to 16, with his father and sister in attendance.

A participant told ST: “During his speech, Guan Eng said the current CEC line-up is in line with DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke. He gave Mr Loke significant credit for managing government affairs successfully.

“This signals that Guan Eng wants to stay in the mainstream rather than being marginalised,” the participant added.

One example of Lim’s advocacy was his call for a review of “oppressive” provisions, such as detention without trial for up to 28 days under a Malaysian security Act on Feb 13.

Within 24 hours, the Anwar-led Cabinet instructed the Home Ministry to review the Act, marking a victory for Lim as he stood firm on his reform agenda.

For some DAP members, the Lim father-and-son team is highly regarded for their contributions and sacrifices, said DAP vice-chairman Teresa Kok.

“It’s camaraderie. We’ve been through highs and lows together with the Lim family. Moreover, Guan Eng is now humbler than he was as the chief minister of Penang and the finance minister.”

Mr Phoon Wing Keong, head of the Huayan Policy Institute think-tank, believes Lim will not easily give up on the national chairmanship.

Said Mr Phoon: “Guan Eng is a key figure who led DAP to the peak of governance. He made significant contributions to Pakatan Harapan and to Mr Anwar during his tenure as Penang’s chief minister from 2008 to 2018.” Pakatan Harapan is the ruling coalition in Mr Anwar’s federal government.

The last two birthday celebrations for the elder Mr Lim were glitzy affairs, in hotel ballrooms filled with prominent people, diplomats and tycoons.

But the Feb 15 birthday party was solely for DAP Penang members, a more muted event that appeared to be a return to his humble way of life, despite being a major name in Malaysian politics.

The biggest question from the event: Can his two children survive the March 16 national party election?

Additional reporting by Shannon Teoh.

Lu Wei Hoong is Malaysia correspondent at The Straits Times. He loves to travel and discover hidden gems of stories.

