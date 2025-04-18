MANCHESTER, England — Ruben Amorim said he watched Manchester United’s 1999 documentary for “inspiration” before his team fought back from the brink of Europa League elimination to record a stunning victory over Lyon.

United booked their place in the semifinals after scoring three times in seven minutes at the end of extra time on a chaotic night at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s team led 2-0, where pegged back at 2-2, went 4-2 down despite playing against 10 men following Corentin Tolisso’s dismissal and then somehow clawed their way back to win 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

It was drama to match United’s victory in the 1999 Champions League final when Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored twice in stoppage time against Bayern Munich to seal the treble.

“I was watching the 1999 documentary to have some inspiration for these moments,” Amorim told TNT Sports.

“It was a great night. The team were tired, 4-2 down with one more player, we think it’s over, but here it’s never over.

“Here everything is possible, you feel the environment.”

Ruben Amorim enjoyed a famous Manchester United comeback against Lyon. Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

United’s fight back in extra time started with a Bruno Fernandes penalty. Kobbie Mainoo came off the bench to make it 4-4 on the night before Harry Maguire’s header in stoppage time in extra time sealed a memorable European night at Old Trafford.

“The sounds of the stadium was the best ever,” said Amorim.

“Some people collect shirts, scarves, but I want to keep that sound, it’s the best sound in the world.

“I feel for the people who had to leave at 4-2 because of the traffic, they will be gutted.

“We know we are underperforming and deserve all the critics, but we have time to make something special of this season.”