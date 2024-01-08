Ten Hag’s van der Beek criticism

Erik ten Hag has said injuries have made former player Donny van der Beek a shadow of the player he coached at Ajax.

“He has had many injuries,” Ten Hag said.

“First of all. I worked now with him for two years [at United] and before he was under different managers here. He had a loan before (to Everton) as well.

“Actually, from the first moment I came in here at Manchester United, he wasn’t the player he was at Ajax because he was injured. So many times he was not available and then he struggled for a long time to recover. That is probably the main reason why he was not playing.

“We decided for a loan in the summer but it didn’t come and then his opportunities are few because also we make appointments and we make agreements with players and contract players in that position. The competition was high.”