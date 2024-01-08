Ten Hag’s van der Beek criticism
Erik ten Hag has said injuries have made former player Donny van der Beek a shadow of the player he coached at Ajax.
“He has had many injuries,” Ten Hag said.
“First of all. I worked now with him for two years [at United] and before he was under different managers here. He had a loan before (to Everton) as well.
“Actually, from the first moment I came in here at Manchester United, he wasn’t the player he was at Ajax because he was injured. So many times he was not available and then he struggled for a long time to recover. That is probably the main reason why he was not playing.
“We decided for a loan in the summer but it didn’t come and then his opportunities are few because also we make appointments and we make agreements with players and contract players in that position. The competition was high.”
Benzema chase
Reports suggest Karim Benzema could be the latest star to leave the Saudi Pro League.
And former Man Utd star Louis Saha has urged his ex-club to move for his fellow Frenchman.
“He [Benzema] will shake up the United frontline and that’s what they need,” Saha said.
“He will definitely score goals and he will link up the play a lot better. It’s just a dream, but Karim is still a very professional guy, he’s the type of striker that Hojlund will learn from, but that’s just a fantasy.”