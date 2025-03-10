Ruben Amorim said Manchester United “need more Brunos” after captain Bruno Fernandes scored a first-half free kick and almost netted a late winner in a 1-1 Premier League draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Declan Rice’s 74th-minute goal cancelled out Fernandes’ 45th-minute strike to earn Arsenal a point, but Arsenal needed a crucial save from David Raya to deny Fernandes late.

Fernandes has been a rare standout performer for United, who are languishing in 14th position in the Premier League; the Portugal midfielder is the team’s top scorer with seven goals.

Amorim said Fernandes has the qualities he wants more of his players — existing and likely summer targets — to show.

“I think [Fernandes] steps up all the time,” Amorim said. “Sometimes he can show frustration in moments, and that can hurt him more than anybody. But he wants to win, he is always available and always ready to play in different positions. When the team needs a goal or an assist, he is always there and always sets a good example.

“Any coach, when you want to bring players, expect the best. But sometimes you have to adapt. What I can say is that we need more Brunos, not just the character, but his availability and ability with the ball.”

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates with his teammates after a Premier League draw with Arsenal. Getty Images

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta also had high praise for Fernandes following the match, particularly in the way he picked out the spot to deliver United’s only goal of the day.

“They just mentioned that if Bruno has done that, football is for [street-smart] players,” Arteta said of the free kick. “And if he has done that and capitalized on that, he was more clever than us and the referee.

However, both Arteta and Rice felt referee Anthony Taylor had positioned the wall too far from the spot kick.

“He’s done it, it was a goal. They took advantage of that. Football is for clever people.”

Rice added: “It helps that the wall was about 15 metres back!”

Although United almost won the game late on, Arsenal had 68 percent possession throughout the game. And despite his team producing a better performance than in recent weeks, Amorim said he wants his players to be more attack-minded.

“The plan was perfect, but we need more possession of the ball and press a bit higher,” he said. “I don’t want my team to play like this — in the future I want to spend more time attacking in the final third than in a low block.

“But the rest of the performance, I think, was an example for the future. The players followed the plan and stuck together. Staying together is a good thing as an example of the future. But when you play in a club like ours, you have to push forward no matter what, and that is why the change needs to happen.”

Next up for United is a Europa League second-leg clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday at Old Trafford, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

ESPN’s James Olley contributed to this story.