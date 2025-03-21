After an exciting Day 1 in the NCAA tournament, 32 more teams are in action Friday.

The games tip off at 12:15 p.m. ET, and we’ve got a full 12 (or more!) hours of hoops in store, including the NCAA tournament debut of Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, returning from an ankle injury that kept him out of two games in the ACC tournament. And can North Carolina keep up the momentum from its big First Four win with an upset of Ole Miss?

Whether you’re watching all 16 first-round games or refreshing score pages, consider this your guide to all the major highlights and results, along with reactions and on-site reporting from ESPN writers across the country.

Jump to: Full schedule | Live updates

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

No. 15 Robert Morris vs. No. 4 Alabama, 12:40 p.m. (truTV)

No. 14 Lipscomb vs. No. 3 Iowa State, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Memphis, 2 p.m. (TBS)

No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 1 Duke, 2:50 p.m. (CBS)

No. 10 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s, 3:15 p.m. (truTV)

No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 6 Ole Miss, 4:05 p.m. (TNT)

No. 13 Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 Maryland, 4:35 p.m. (TBS)

No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Florida, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

No. 14 Troy vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 7 Marquette, 7:25 p.m. (TBS)

No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 Arizona, 7:35 p.m. (truTV)

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 UConn, 9:25 p.m. (TNT)

No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 6 Illinois, 9:45 p.m. (CBS)

No. 15 Bryant vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 10 p.m. (TBS)

No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Oregon, 10:10 p.m. (truTV)



