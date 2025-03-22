After two jam-packed days of college basketball, it’s time to start the second round. The field has been cut in half, the contenders have emerged — and we get to do it all again today.

The schedule is headlined by Arkansas vs. St. John’s, a matchup of two Hall of Fame coaches in Rick Pitino and John Calipari, in the afternoon. Elsewhere, the Houston Cougars take on the red-hot Gonzaga Bulldogs, while the McNeese Cowboys — at 12, the lowest seed still alive — take on Purdue.

We’ve got you covered with all the action right here, featuring updates from writers at every site and analysis on what each final result means.

Jump to: Full schedule | Live updates

Saturday’s schedule (all tips ET):

(10) Arkansas Razorbacks vs. (2) St. John’s Red Storm, 2:40 p.m. (CBS)

(5) Michigan Wolverines vs. (4) Texas A&M Aggies, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

(11) Drake Bulldogs vs. (3) Texas Tech Red Raiders, 6:10 p.m. (TNT)

(9) Creighton Bluejays vs. (1) Auburn Tigers, 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

(6) BYU Cougars vs. (3) Wisconsin Badgers, 7:45 p.m. (CBS)

(8) Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. (1) Houston Cougars, 8:40 p.m. (TNT)

(7) UCLA Bruins vs. (2) Tennessee Volunteers, 9:40 p.m. (TBS)



