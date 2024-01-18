Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Sandra Hüller are big stars making a big splash with Thursday’s BAFTA 2024 film awards nominations, each earning noms in more than one category.

Cooper is nominated by the British Academy for three honors this year, namely in the best leading actor, best director and best original screenplay categories for his work on the biographical Leonard Bernstein film Maestro. The star was also the last person nominated in both the BAFTA leading actor and director categories for his work on A Star Is Born, for which he was also in the running for the best film honor in 2019. But Cooper back then won a different BAFTA, the award for original music.

Meanwhile, Robbie is pulling double duty this year. She not only earned a BAFTA nomination for best leading actress for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, but also in the Outstanding British Film category as a producer on Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. Josey McNamara is nominated in that category along with Robbie and Fennell.

Also in the BAFTA running in two categories with two different films is German star Sandra Hüller. After a big year for the performer, she earned BAFTA nominations for best supporting actress in Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, in addition to the best leading actress honor for her role in Justine Triet’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy of a Scandal.

In the latter category, Hüller is joined by Emma Stone for her work in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. As a producer on that film, Stone is also nominated for the BAFTA for best film, along with Lanthimos, Ed Guine and Andrew Lowe.