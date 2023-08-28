Australian born Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie is looking to buy a mansion on NSW’s far north coast.

Located in the famed holiday destination of Kingscliff 800kms from Sydney, the luxury pad boasts six-bedrooms and five-bathrooms.

Robbie, 33, is one of several celebrities who have been identified as ‘preferred buyers’ for the beachfront home which has been listed for an eye-watering $8million, according to The Courier Mail.

Former NRL champ Sonny Boy Williams and surfer Stephanie Gilmore have also been eyeing up the property.

Dubbed the ‘Casa Capri’, the home was designed as a Mediterranean style and completed in 2020.

Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie is looking to buy a mansion on NSW’s far north coast

Located in the famed holiday destination of Kingscliff 800kms from Sydney, the luxury pad boasts six-bedrooms and five-bathrooms

Robbie, 33, is one of several celebrities who have been identified as ‘preferred buyers’ for the beachfront home which has been listed for an eye-watering $8million, according to The Courier Mail

Built on a 1012square metres of Kingscliff beachfront, the multi-storey dwelling features spectacular ocean views.

Highlights include a gorgeous circular wading pool set inside a courtyard.

There’s also an al fresco entertainment deck with bar fridges, pizza oven and built-in BBQ cooking facilities.

The enormous kitchen includes a breakfast island, butler’s pantry and adjoining cellar and cocktail bar.

Each of the main bedrooms features an en suite, while the home office doubles as a sixth bedroom.

Other highlights are multiple living areas, including a plush lounge are with fireplace.

The Kingscliff mansion is not the only Aussie pad Robbie is looking at.

The Barbie star and her husband Tom Ackerley have reportedly taken an interest in a stunning property in Byron Bay.

The pair inspected the luxurious Cedar Hill home, described by real estate agents as ‘Australia’s most beautiful property’ in May.

It’s situated in the Newrybar area, which actors Chris and Liam Hemsworth also call home.

Highlights include multiple living areas, including a plush lounge are with fireplace (pictured)

The enormous kitchen, meanwhile, includes a breakfast island, butler’s pantry and adjoining cellar and cocktail bar (pictured)

It features eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and boasts incredible ocean and hinterland views.

The property also has retractable glass walls, high ceilings, exposed timber beams and polished concrete floors.

The ‘barn-style’ property was last sold in 2019 for $2.415million, but it has been significantly renovated since then and is expected to fetch around $20million.

According to realestate.com.au, development records show around $3million have been spent on the redevelopment of the home.