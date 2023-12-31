Mariah Carey is stocking up on pieces from her favorite designers while enjoying her annual holiday vacation to Aspen.

On Saturday, the All I Want for Christmas is You singer, 54, made a stop at the Gucci store in the wealthy ski enclave.

Mariah looked like a fancy ski bunny in a long, taupe, cable-knit, turtleneck dress.

The dress had a slit up one thigh that revealed the black high-heeled boots she paired the winter wonderland look with.

The pop diva kept her long hair curly and wore beige earmuffs and black sunglasses with a bit of bling across the top of her nose.

Mariah Carey is stocking up on pieces from her favorite designers while enjoying her annual holiday vacation to Aspen

Earlier this week, the Touch My Body songstress made stops at Prada and at Valentino.

Her boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka, 40, confirmed their split in a lengthy Instagram post on December 26 and revealed that the decision to end their partnership was mutual.

A source told Page Six that the split happened because he wants to have kids and she does not.

Carey shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 43. Tanaka does not have children of his own.

Tanaka performed as a dancer for Mariah starting in 2006. They started dating in 2016.

‘He wants to start having his own life,’ another source told the outlet of the breakup.

Rumors of the split started circulating when the Always Be My Baby singer went on her annual trip to Aspen alone.

Mariah, for what it’s worth, has not addressed the breakup publicly.

In fact, she posted on Instagram less than three hours after Tanaka to share the news that her seasonal standard All I Want For ChristmasIs You broke the Spotify record for single-day streams.

Mariah looked like a fancy ski bunny in a long, taupe, cable-knit, turtleneck dress. The dress had a slit up one thigh that revealed the black high-heeled boots

The pop diva kept her long hair curly and wore beige earmuffs and black sunglasses with a bit of bling across the top of her nose.

Earlier this week, the Touch My Body songstress made stops at Prada and at Valentino

Her boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka, 40, confirmed their split in a lengthy Instagram post on December 26 and revealed that the decision to end their partnership was mutual

In her new Instagram post, she exclaimed: ‘Wow!! Woke up this morning to the incredible news of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” breaking the Spotify record and being #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 & the Global 200 charts!’

She added: ‘And to top it all off – it’s snowy outside!!! I can’t thank you enough for making this Christmas (and honestly, this entire season!) so celebratory for me. Even though it is December 26, Christmas never ends for me (ha ha!) and I will keep sharing some of our festive moments from the past week with you!’

Fans streamed the number 23,701,697 times on Christmas Eve, according to TMZ – and the good news for Mariah didn’t end there.

It turns out that the single-day streaming record Mariah broke on Spotify was her own – to wit, Christmas Eve last year, when All I Want For Christmas Is You was streamed by her admirers 21,273,357 times.