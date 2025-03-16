BANGKOK – The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre in Surat Thani province received a distress report from the Koh Tao Rescue Centre at 9.25am on March 16.

The report indicated a fire on a tour boat, Davy Jones Locker, which was carrying 22 people for a diving excursion around Koh Tao.

The authorities immediately coordinated a rescue operation.

The Davy Jones Locker is a 23.29-gross-ton passenger vessel with a licence valid until Nov 24, 2025. The fire broke out while the boat was transporting tourists from Koh Tao to a diving site at Southwest Pinnacle (Kong Hin Tung Ku), about five to six nautical miles from Koh Tao.

There were a total of 22 people on board, including two crew members, four diving instructors and assistants, and 16 tourists.

Sornchon in Surat Thani coordinated with local agencies, private vessels, and volunteers to evacuate all passengers and crew safely on to another boat.

Meanwhile, another team of volunteers worked to contain the fire, which initially damaged the engine room, captain’s cabin, and rear restroom. The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

After the fire was extinguished, the authorities conducted a thorough check of the passengers and discovered that one person was missing, a British woman identified as Alexandra. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.