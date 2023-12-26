Married At First Sight 2024 is right around the corner and the upcoming season is set to be the most explosive yet.

A newly-released trailer offered a first look at new bride Lauren Dunn who looks set to shake up the Channel Nine show.

The trailer begins with one cast member describing the 32-year-old as ‘quite outrageous’ before saying that Lauren will add ‘a bit of spice’ to the new series.

One groom describes her as ‘too loud’ and ‘too big’ before he reveals that she isn’t afraid of dropping the ‘F bomb’.

Another bride says the PR maven is ‘trouble’ while another contestant’s descriptions were too rude to air.

Lauren is then seen getting ready for her big day before she tells the driver to pull over to the side of the road because she left her bouquet behind.

She then rips flowers and branches from a stranger’s garden before she continues on her way to her wedding.

‘Oh my god. The white dress,’ Lauren cries. ‘I hope he likes a dirty bride,’ she then jokes to the camera.

‘If I walked into a church, I would burst into flames,’ she then laughs in another clip.

We then see Lauren warning another bride that no groom is safe at the hen’s party.

The Perth bombshell will be one of the show’s main players and bring a lot of drama to the series.

As previously revealed by Daily Mail Australia, Lauren and fellow bride Sara Messa in particular have been the life of the party, driving up the drama factor every week.

‘They aren’t afraid of confrontation and were often praised by producers for making the show,’ dished the spy.

Lauren’s not one to shy away from confrontations as personal trainer Jack Dunkley is about to find out.

As previously revealed by Daily Mail Australia, Lauren and fellow bride Sara Messa in particular have been the life of the party, driving up the drama factor every week