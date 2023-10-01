Hayley Vernon was forced to flee the Czech Republic last month after she feared she would be ‘human trafficked’.

But on Sunday, the 35-year-old was back to her usual antics as she posed in a barely there swimsuit for a racy selfie on Instagram.

Hayley showed off her sensational physique dressed in a strappy metallic swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The OnlyFans content creator finished her look wearing a black choker around her neck with the word ‘fresh’ in gold letters.

It comes just weeks after Hayley flew to Czech Republic on her own to film adult content with a production company she’d connected with online.

Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon left little to the imagination as she posed in a barely there swimsuit for a racy selfie on Instagram on Sunday. Pictured

It comes just weeks after Hayley flew to Czech Republic on her own to film adult content with a production company she’d connected with online

‘Red flags’ started appearing after she landed and her father admitted he was terrified for her safety.

‘When I got to Prague to film, I immediately started panicking as the taxi that was taking me to the shoot started going away from the city,’ she said.

Hayley said the vehicle started taking her through the ‘back streets’ of Prague.

‘We eventually got to the studio and I couldn’t understand a thing anyone was saying and all the men were snapping at me whenever I spoke [in English],’ she continued.

‘They then asked for my ID and I f**king panicked. I thought, this is it, dad’s right – I’m about to get my passport taken, put in a car and taken somewhere else.’

However, the brunette beauty stuck around, wondering if her concerns were just because of the language barrier despite her ‘panic’.

The OnlyFans model flew to the Eastern European country on her own to film adult content with a production company which she connected with online

Hayley said she filmed adult content with the production company for two hours and spent much of the time ‘planning her escape’ if something went wrong.

Thankfully, Hayley left the set unharmed and flew out of Prague as quickly as possible after receiving hundreds of concerned messages from her fans and father.

She said she has now taken more safety precautions as she continued her ‘porn tour’ around England, Italy and Portugal.