A new study suggests that Mars may have once featured sunlit and sandy beaches with gentle waves lapping at the shore of an ancient ocean.Data obtained by China’s Zhurong rover, using ground-penetrating radar, has revealed signs of sandy beaches buried beneath the Martian surface. These formations could be remnants of a vast ocean that once covered Mars’ northern plains.

The research provides the strongest evidence yet that Mars once had a significant body of water and a more hospitable environment for life, according to Benjamin Cardenas, an assistant professor of geology at Pennsylvania State University and co-author of the study.

Cardenas noted that life on Earth is believed to have emerged through interactions between oceans and land, and this discovery suggests that similar conditions may have once existed on Mars, potentially supporting microbial life.

A team of Chinese and American researchers, analysing data from China’s Zhurong rover, identified hidden rock layers beneath the Martian surface, further supporting the hypothesis of a former northern ocean.



The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, builds on Zhurong’s 2021 exploration of the Utopia Planitia region in search of ancient water or ice.

What did the scientists find?

Scientists discovered subsurface deposits in Mars’ Utopia Planitia region, indicating the presence of an ancient ocean.

Radar data revealed foreshore deposits—sediments resembling Earth’s beaches—formed by waves and tidal currents.

Michael Manga, from the University of California, Berkeley, explained that these sandy beaches likely received sand from rivers, with waves transporting it along the shoreline. The research suggests dynamic interactions between air and water, with evidence of wind, waves, and shifting sand.

Cardenas highlighted that these regions on Mars resemble ancient beaches and river deltas. Planetary scientist Aaron Cavosie described the discovery as an “extraordinary contribution” to the study of water on Mars.

FAQs:



1. Which part of Mars did the rover explore?

The rover explored the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a large plain in the Martian northern hemisphere.

2. What is the Zhurong rover?

China’s Zhurong rover is a robotic exploration vehicle that was part of China’s Tianwen-1 mission to Mars. It landed on Mars on May 14, 2021, and became China’s first rover to explore the Red Planet.

