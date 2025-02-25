Two people have been arrested in relation to the arson attack on the Russian consulate in Marseille on Monday, according to French prosecutors.

The prosecutor’s department did not give any further details about who was arrested, apart from saying in a statement on Tuesday that they were two key individuals.

On Monday, three projectiles were thrown over the perimeter wall of Russia’s consulate in Marseille, France’s second largest city by population. Two of the projectiles exploded, according to police, and no one was injured.

Investigators were analyzing the contents of the three soda bottles that were used.

The Kremlin said that Russia was pressing France over security measures following the incident, which Moscow said appeared to be an act of terrorism

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Trump expressed hope that the war is nearing an endgame. But France’s leader cautioned that it’s crucial that any potential agreement with Moscow does not amount to surrender for Ukraine.