Math Hoffa has put Kodak Black on blast for collaborating with controversial rapper 6ix9ine, calling the Florida native a sellout for collaborating with the “GUMMO” artist.

The prominent Hip Hop commentator and battle rapper sat down with VladTV on Saturday (September 9), where he didn’t mince words about the pair’s “Shaka Laka” track and what it meant to him. Needless to say, Math Hoffa’s opinion of the track was not very high.

“Integrity for sale,” he remarked. “You put this image out there, and your art is a representation of you. I kinda agree with Boosie on this. You sold your ass for a million dollars.”

He continued: “Like, somebody could come to you with a price and probably have some fun with you in a dark room. You know what I mean? It’s fucked up. But if you stand for something, you stand on it. I don’t give a fuck what type of money is offered. You stand on it.”

As Math Hoffa mentioned, he wasn’t the only one to drag Kodak Black for the 6ix9ine collaboration — with Boosie Badazz being the most vocal opponent of the track, even going so far as to call him out on wax.

The Baton Rouge rapper released his new album Goin Thru Some Thangs last month, which included a track called “Ungrateful.”

On the final verse of the song, Boosie took aim at Kodak following their recent back-and-forths over the Florida native’s collaboration with 6ix9ine.

Boosie Badazz claimed Kodak Black’s “street cred is gone” and that he doesn’t really live what he raps about.

“I’ve been going through some shit, man, this shit done got deep/ Gotta realize everybody ain’t G/ How the fuck you do that when you represent the streets?/ Streets made you and the streets made me/ If you ask B.G., you was on PC/ The name that you got, I think you got that from me,” he raps.

“Your fans all mad acting like they can’t see/ Your street cred gone, n-gga, don’t blame me/ Shit, your homeboy right, you ain’t living like that/ Everything that you rap, you ain’t never did that/ ‘Cause the other n-gga talking, he a certified rat/ Your codefendant been give me your paperwork, n-gga.

“I gave you a video and verse, n-gga, for the free/ When you was tryna pay a n-gga, bitch, I’m a G/ Thought Turk felt the same way (God damn), ’cause we all from the same place (Louisiana).”