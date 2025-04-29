Two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell of Australia has accepted an 18-month ban after breaching anti-doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Tuesday.

Purcell admitted to a breach of rules relating to the use of a “prohibited method” after unknowingly receiving an IV infusion of vitamins above the allowed limit of 100 milliliters in a 12-hour period, and entered into a provisional suspension in mid-December.

He said at the time he had told the clinic he was a professional athlete and that the infusion had to be less than 100 milliliters.

The ITIA said the 27-year-old had received IV infusions of over 500 milliliters twice in late 2023, but his full cooperation and information sharing during the investigation had allowed for a 25% reduction in sanction.

“This case does not involve a player testing positive for a prohibited substance but demonstrates that the anti-doping rules are broader than that,” ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said. “It also shows the ITIA considers intelligence from a range of sources with the overriding aim to protect everyone covered by the tennis anti-doping rules, and ensure a level playing field for all.”

Purcell’s suspension will end June 11, 2026, after taking into account time already served.

He will also forfeit results and prize money from the date of his first anti-doping rule violation on Dec. 16, 2023, to his first subsequent negative doping control sample provided on Feb. 3, 2024.

Purcell will also be prohibited from playing in, coaching at or attending any tennis events sanctioned by the members of the independent ITIA, which was established by the sport’s governing bodies.

Reuters contributed to this report.