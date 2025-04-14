



While many fast food businesses vie for power in a brutal struggle to make it to the top, there’s only one that never has to worry about that problem.

That would be McDonald’s (MCD) , easily the king of the pile, thanks to sheer size and systemwide sales. It may be hard to believe, as it seems like there’s a McDonald’s everywhere you look, but the company is also in the midst of planning an aggressive expansion that includes 50,000 new restaurants across the globe by 2027. Supersize me, indeed.

One thing that keeps McDonald’s on top is that it understands the delicate balance of classic and innovation it needs to keep customers coming back. The former is a tried-and-true formula it’s been refining since the day it first opened its doors in 1940, and all the chain has to do to maintain dominance there is make sure people keep getting the classics they’ve loved for decades: Big Macs, chicken nuggets, and those pitch-perfect, salted-to-perfection fries.

On the innovation side, McDonald’s launched a new offshoot of the brand in 2024: CosMc, a beverage-focused concept inspired in part by the success of its McCafe line. With four locations in Texas and one in Illinois, CosMc is still very much in its beginning stages, but opens the door for McDonald’s to enter the $100 billion specialty beverage market for which Starbucks paved the way.

McDonald’s classic Big Mac is a perennnial favorite. Image source: Cate Gillon/Getty Images

It’s not just the American market where McDonald’s is experimenting. A new menu announcement shows that the 85-year-old chain is not afraid to take bold chances.

McDonald’s latest sandwich doesn’t use a bun

Yes, you heard me right: McDonald’s newest sandwich does not come sandwiched between two pieces of bread.

The Gohan Chicken Tatsuta, which returns to McDonald’s Japan restaurants on April 16, plays on a trend that is a staple of Japanese customers’ lives: rice.

This “burger” consists of a fried chicken patty sandwiched between a bun made of grilled rice and comes in two versions: the Rice Chicken Tatsuta, served with a sweet and sour sauce, and the Rice Chicken Tatsuta Tartar. The latter comes with a healthy dollop of tartar sauce. The regular version will retail for 500 yen (US $3.50) and the tartar variety will cost 550 yen (US $3.85).

There’s also a version available on a bun for those who prefer good old-fashioned bread as an option. The regular bun version is 450 yen (US $3.15), while the tartar version is 500 yen (US $3.50).

The two rice bun versions of the sandwiches are only sold during dinnertime, so customers who want to try them will have to stop by after 5 p.m. The version on the bun, however, is sold all day after breakfast ends.

The limited-edition menu is a collaboration with the wildly popular classic manga-turned-anime series “Detective Conan,” which also aired in the U.S. under the title “Case Closed.” It follows the adventures of high school detective Jimmy Kudo, who sometimes works with the police to solve cases.

McDonald’s success in Japan

McDonald’s continues to dominate the fast food market in Japan, partially due to its willingness to embrace popular culture collaborations such as this one.

McDonald’s Japan announced that its 2024 net sales totaled 405,477 million yen, which is a 6.1% increase from 2023. Operating income also saw a notable rise of 17.5% to 48,021 million yen.

And finally, a fun tidbit: Reddit users who visit Japan claim over and over that McDonald’s food simply tastes better there. So should you plan a visit to glorious Nippon, make sure you swing by a McDonald’s and find out for yourself.

