Meghan Markle has withdrawn her trademark application for her defunct podcast “Archetypes,” months after Spotify dropped the show.

The duchess made the request to withdraw Thursday to the US Patent and Trademark Office, according to the office’s records.

It comes after the 42-year-old’s multi-million dollar Spotify deal fell through in June, axing her award-winning podcast from airing a second season.

The Suits actress’ podcast ran for one season, airing 12 episodes and including special guests, such as Mindy Kaling and Serena Williams.

Markle won a People’s Choice Award for the feat.







The duchess lost all hope of trademarking her podcast’s name on Thursday, as the US Patent and Trademark Office approved her petition to “expressly abandon” the application, according to the office’s records.







It comes just months after the 42-year-old’s multi-million dollar Spotify deal fell through in June, axing her award-winning podcast from airing a second season. Spotify

After the dissolution of the deal was announced, Spotify’s Head of Global Sports Strategy, Bill Simmons, called the ex-royals “f–king grifters” and “lazy.”

Another insider said the couple had come off as “difficult.”

In addition, it was reported the famous royals didn’t produce enough content to ensure the $20million deal they signed in 2020.

In a joint statement to The Post in June, Spotify and Archewell Audio said they have “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”