Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son is growing up.

Archie celebrated his 6th birthday on May 6 and his proud mom shared a photo of the little prince to mark the special occasion.

In the snapshot, Archie can be seen holding onto a deck railing as he stares into the distance to see the sun setting.

“Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie!” Meghan captioned her post. “Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?”

The mother of two continued her post and mentioned a party she recently threw for the birthday boy.

“And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special ❤️,” she wrote.

While Meghan opted not to show Archie’s face in the photo, that’s nothing new for the protective mother. The Duchess of Sussex has shared several photos of her children in recent months but blocked their faces from view.

In one recent post, Meghan shared a photo of her husband holding Archie’s hand while walking with the couple’s daughter Lilibet, who turns 4 in June, on his shoulders.

Archie is also catching up on his mom when it comes to her height, as can be seen in one recent photo of the duchess in her garden. In the picture, Archie can be seen holding on to his mother’s leg while she holds his younger sister on her hip.

Archie and Lilibet don’t appear in their mom’s new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” but she does talk about them on multiple occasions. In one scene, she recalls how her son caught two trout for his family while fishing.

“They loved it. It was very sweet,” she said, while saying they ended up eating the fish for dinner.

Meghan also said both her children love the smell of the fruit preserves she makes.

“I think my kids will now connect this to coming home from school and smelling the sweetness that wafts through the house when you are slow cooking fruit. There she is. Oh, mom’s making preserves again,” she said.



