After all the frenetic Purim preparations, Meir Panim was immediately back to work—this time, planning for Passover. But let’s face it: Israel is still at war, and the population continues to feel its profound effects. In response, Meir Panim is continuing its expanded mission of caring for IDF soldiers and displaced families, while prioritizing its core mission: ensuring hot meals are available to needy families, single-parent households, and Holocaust survivors at its branches nationwide.

While a prolonged ceasefire with Hezbollah suggests a pause in the northern conflict, the reality tells a different story.

Pizza delivery with note of encouragement for Sderot families of reservists (credit: MEIR PANIM)

“Our Tiberias branch is overwhelmed with displaced families who have no homes to return to due to bombings—or they do have homes but don’t feel safe enough to go back,” said Mimi Rozmaryn, Director of Global Development at Meir Panim. “Furthermore, many have lost their jobs. Through local networks, Meir Panim is assisting in finding permanent housing and employment, helping these individuals rebuild their lives.”

In another initiative, Meir Panim collaborated with the Tiberias Municipality to distribute 50 new refrigerators. Branch Manager Yehudit made 50 home visits in just two weeks to confirm the eligibility of recipient families. Encouraged by the success of this effort, a similar project is now underway with the Or Akiva Municipality.

Seder tables at Dimona branch (credit: MEIR PANIM)

In the city of Sderot—repopulated after the October 7, 2023, massacre—Meir Panim continues to support 250 families of reservists. While the fathers are on duty, the families receive weekly treats of pizza and soft drinks, as well as ready-made sandwiches to take to school, giving the moms a well-deserved break and a boost of encouragement.

A heartwarming initiative from British donors involves donating sets of tefillin to bar mitzvah boys connected to Meir Panim branches across the country.

“People who are eager to assist needy families are happy to donate through us, knowing we reach those truly in need,” Mimi notes.

As Passover approaches, all five Meir Panim branches are undertaking a major logistics operation to distribute shopping vouchers, pantry baskets, and takeaway Seder meals—complete from the first course to dessert, including all the Seder necessities, right down to the boiled egg! In Tzfat and Dimona, branch managers organize special communal Seders for those with nowhere else to go, creating meaningful gatherings that combine companionship with tradition.

“As we gear up for Passover, we strive to offer more than just meals; we’re cultivating a sense of security and community. With the unwavering support of our donors, we continue to light the way forward,” says Mimi.

