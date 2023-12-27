MicroStrategy acquires 14,620 BTC for $615.7M, pushing total holdings to 189,150 BTC at $5.9B.

CEO Michael Saylor remains bullish on Bitcoin, considering it the world’s most valuable asset class.

The company’s proactive crypto strategy aligns with growing institutional interest, eyes 1% of Bitcoin supply.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), the business intelligence giant led by CEO Michael Saylor, has reaffirmed its belief in the long-term potential of Bitcoin.

In a recent disclosure to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), MicroStrategy revealed the acquisition of 14,620 BTC between November 30, 2023, and December 26, 2023. This substantial purchase amounts to $615.7 million, at an average price per Bitcoin of $42,110.

The recent purchase comes after the company purchased another 5,445 bitcoins in September 2023.

MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings have now reached an impressive 189,150 BTC, acquired at an approximate cost of $5.9 billion. This move places the company on the brink of owning 1% of the total Bitcoin supply. The valuation of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings represents about 0.7% of the entire market capitalization of the leading digital asset.

MicroStrategy’s optimism amidst Bitcoin volatility

Despite recent price fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market, MicroStrategy remains unwavering in its positive outlook on Bitcoin. Michael Saylor, a vocal advocate for Bitcoin, stated that he views the cryptocurrency as the currency of the future. This sentiment is reflected in MicroStrategy’s ongoing strategy of accumulating significant amounts of Bitcoin, seeing it as a strategic part of the company’s treasury reserve.

MicroStrategy’s proactive approach to cryptocurrency investments also aligns with the broader trend of growing institutional interest in digital assets. As Bitcoin continues to be seen as a valuable hedge against inflation and a store of value, companies like MicroStrategy are capitalizing on opportunities presented by the evolving landscape of the crypto market.

The business intelligence giant’s recent $615 million Bitcoin purchase reaffirms its position as a major player in the crypto space. The company’s continued confidence in Bitcoin’s future potential is reflected in its strategic accumulation of digital assets, solidifying its standing as a significant holder in the ever-expanding world of cryptocurrencies.