INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Russian teen star Mirra Andreeva advanced to the BNP Paribas Open final, beating defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in chilly conditions Friday night to become the tournament’s youngest finalist since 2001.

The 17-year-old Andreeva, seeded ninth, will face the winner of the late semifinal between top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and fifth-seeded Madison Keys.

After a tight first set, Andreeva was flawless in the tiebreak, letting out a roar when she enticed a forehand error from Swiatek on set point. The Polish No. 2 seed stormed back, however, breaking in the first game en route to running away with the second set.

Andreeva, who was studying handwritten notes during the changeovers, regained the momentum by breaking to open the third set as temperatures in the California desert plummeted and the wind picked up.

Andreeva and Swiatek both finished the match wearing pullovers, with the temperature dipping into the 50s in the final set.

“After she literally killed me in the second set, I thought, OK, I’ll just try to fight,” Adreeva said on court. “There is not much I could do about it, she was playing amazing. I just decided to fight for every point.

“It doesn’t matter how I put the ball in but I have to put it in. In the end, it wasn’t too bad.”

Andreeva ran her tour winning streak to 11 matches and ended Swiatek’s 10-match run at Indian Wells. The Russian won her first WTA Tour title last month in Dubai to become the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 event.

Andreeva is coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, who reached the Indian Wells final twice during her playing days.

“I know that my coach lost in the finals, so I’m going to try to be better than her,” Andreeva said with a laugh.

Swiatek, also the 2002 Indian Wells champion, was bidding to become the first woman to win the tournament three times.

On Saturday in the men’s semifinals, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz — the No. 2 seed — will face 13th-seeded Jack Draper, and fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play No. 12 Holger Rune.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.