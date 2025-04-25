A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the sexual assault case involving five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

The ruling from a judge in Ontario means a new trial will be held for Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, who have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. Jury selection for the new trial began Friday.

The trial had begun Wednesday, and the prosecution’s first witness only briefly took the stand before testimony was put on hold for legal arguments that took place in the absence of the jury.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia brought jurors back Friday morning and informed them that they were being discharged. No reason for the mistrial has been reported due to a standard legal ban against publicizing trial proceedings that take place without the jury present.

The charges against the players relate to an encounter that took place in a hotel room in Ontario in June 2018 when many of the team’s members were in London for a Hockey Canada gala celebrating their gold-medal win at that year’s world junior tournament.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.

None of the players is on an NHL roster or has an active contract with a team in the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.