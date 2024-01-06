An ex-model accused of being a co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein’s was asked during a deposition by attorneys for one of the sex offender’s accusers whether former President Bill Clinton’s national security advisor had tipped off Epstein about a federal raid, according to newly unsealed court documents.

During the 2010 deposition, lawyers for Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, questioned former model Adriana Ross about Samuel Richard “Sandy” Berger, the top national security aide under the Clinton administration.

Ross was asked who Berger was and whether he was a “close friend” of Epstein’s, according to the court documents.

“That’s somebody else that was affiliated with Bill Clinton at one point in time, correct?” Ross was questioned.

“He called the house within three weeks of the search warrant being executed. Did he tip off Jeffrey Epstein?” Ross was asked, the court papers show. For each question, Ross replied, “I refuse to answer.”

Berger died in 2015. A representative for former President Bill Clinton didn’t immediately comment on questioning involving Berger.

The exchange happened in the pages of unsealed court documents that followed a coversheet introducing Ross’s 2010 deposition, though many pages of that deposition appeared to be excluded or out of order in the records.

Ross, who is from Poland, has been accused of assisting Epstein in his sex-trafficking operation. She has never been charged with a crime, but was named as an unindicted “possible co-conspirator” in Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement when he pleaded guilty to solicitation in Florida.

In the 2010 deposition, Ross repeatedly invoked her 5th Amendment right and declined to answer questions.

The court documents were unsealed on Friday as part of a 2015 civil lawsuit filed by Giuffre against longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

A US district court judge unsealed hundreds of documents stemming from the lawsuit this week.