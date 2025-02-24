Some 60,000 DoorDash delivery workers will split a $16.75M settlement, NY officials said Monday.

The settlement ends a probe into deceptive tipping practices and works out to $10K-$14K per driver.

DoorDash used tips to offset driver salaries, deceiving customers and workers, AG Letitia James said.

DoorDash will pay a $16.75 million settlement to resolve a probe led by New York officials into the delivery platform’s tipping practices.

The settlement will be split among some 60,000 delivery workers — known as “Dashers” — and works out to between $10,000 and $14,000 per worker, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday.

For years, DoorDash used tips to offset what it paid its Dashers, James told reporters in announcing the settlement.

In an example provided by James, if Dashers were offered a guaranteed amount of $10 for a delivery, and the customer did not tip, DoorDash would pay the Dasher the promised $10.

But if the customer tipped $3, then DoorDash would let the Dasher keep that tip and pay only $7 out of its own corporate coffers.

The practice was kept secret from customers and DoorDash delivery workers, James said. Dashers did not know that their tips were not adding to their income, she said. And customers had no idea that their tips were not subsidizing their Dashers’ incomes and were instead helping the company save money.

New York, which also worked with Illinois and DC on the probe, gained access to communications among DoorDash executives who worried that their Dashers would “figure out” what was going on, James told reporters.

“Doordash executives knew how deceptive this policy was,” she said. “They knew it wasn’t right but they did it anyway.”

Under the settlement, the New York AG’s office will set up a website for Dashers to use to claim their money. DoorDash will be required to end the tip-sharing practice and lack of transparency in how tips are handled, and for the next three years must report to the AG’s office every 6 months on compliance.

A DoorDash spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider