By Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) – After a wild Monday, equity trading appears to have calmed somewhat even as the U.S.-inspired trade war ratchets up. Speculation about a devaluation of China’s yuan has moved center stage along with a snapback in U.S. Treasury yields.

Today’s Market Minute

* China refused to bow to what it called “blackmail” from the United States as a global trade war ignited by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs showed little sign of abating on Tuesday.

* The U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday while the euro rallied as stocks rebounded in Asia and Europe on hopes that U.S. will enter negotiations over his sweeping tariffs that have roiled markets for three days.

* The European Commission said on Monday it had offered a “zero-for-zero” tariff deal to avert a trade war with the U.S. as EU ministers agreed to prioritize negotiations, while striking back with 25% tariffs on some U.S. imports.

* Gold’s latest gallop to all-time highs has drawn comparisons with the last time political and economic turmoil were the main drivers of record prices, back in 1980. But market players say the nature of this rally – and potentially its ability to endure – look different.

* The United States is starting to resemble an emerging market more than a developed country, the head of pan-European stock exchange operator Euronext said on Tuesday.

Stocks take a breath, but yuan, Treasuries convulse

Highlighting just how fragile market sentiment currently is, Monday’s 5-7% intraday swings in Wall Street’s stock indexes were largely driven by a rogue news headline about a pause in tariffs that was quickly denied. This also reflected how much speculative short selling appears to have built up over the past week, exaggerating the withering downswing.

In the end, the S&P 500 closed only marginally lower on the day, though it’s still off more than 10% since last Wednesday’s tariff announcement.

Gasping for breath after a torrid week, stock futures and world bourses all staged a modest bounce on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei emitting the biggest sigh of relief with a 6% rally.

Tokyo outperformed after President Donald Trump said Japan was sending a trade negotiating team to America and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects Japan to get “priority” treatment. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said separately he told Trump to rethink tariff policies.

Meanwhile, China refused to back down on its retaliatory tariffs, prompting Trump to threaten raising U.S. import levies on Chinese goods to more than 100%.