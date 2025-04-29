By Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) – What matters in U.S. and global markets today

By Mike Dolan, Editor-At-Large, Financial Industry and Financial Markets

A calmer mood has pervaded world markets this week, as a torrent of upcoming U.S. economic health reports and corporate updates are corralling stocks and hopes are rising for trade war de-escalation.

But anxieties remain about volatile policymaking in Washington. In today’s column, I look at the action the Trump administration could take that could truly create a dollar shock.

Now onto the market news.

Today’s Market Minute

* Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals retained power in the country’s election on Monday. “Our old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is over,” Carney said in a victory speech in Ottawa.

* President Donald Trump’s administration will seek to reduce the impact of his automotive tariffs by alleviating some duties imposed on foreign parts in domestically manufactured cars, officials said.

* BP on Tuesday reported a deeper-than-expected 48% drop in net profit to $1.4 billion on weaker refining and gas trading and announced the departure of its strategy chief as it tries to shore up investor confidence.

* HSBC warned that loan demand and credit quality could suffer from the broader fallout of U.S. President Donald Trump’s global trade war, signalling tougher times for trade-focused banks even as the lender’s first quarter profit beat forecasts.

* Some third-party Amazon merchants who previously sold China-made goods during the online retailer’s premier July shopping event are sitting it out this year or reducing the amount of discounted merchandise they offer.

Trade fears ebb, Canada’s Carney returns

As Wall Street awaits numbers on GDP, inflation, jobs and megacap earnings, the latest twists in the tariff standoff have been in a positive direction. Washington appears to be rowing back some of the tensions, and there is now the prospect of at least some bilateral deals emerging over the coming week.

President Donald Trump’s administration will move to reduce the impact of his automotive tariffs on Tuesday, according to officials, by ensuring car companies paying tariffs will not be charged other levies, such as those on steel and aluminum.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said many top trading partners of the United States had made “very good” proposals to avert U.S. tariffs. He also noted that one of the first deals to be signed would likely be with India this week or next.