The Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Oman signed several legal texts aimed at strengthening the framework governing bilateral cooperation, during the 7th Moroccan-Omani Joint Commission, held on Sunday in Muscat.

These are:

– A memorandum of understanding between Morocco’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics and the Omani Ministry of Transport concerning the recognition of certificates issued in accordance with the provisions of the 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), as well as its amendments.

– A memorandum of understanding in the field of renewable energy between Morocco’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development and the Omani Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

– A memorandum of understanding between Morocco’s Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports and the Omani Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth in the field of sports and school sports.

– A memorandum of understanding in the field of digitalization and the exchange of expertise between Morocco’s Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Court of the Sultanate of Oman.

– A memorandum of understanding concerning the twinning between the city of Fez and the city of Nizwa in the Sultanate of Oman.

At the close of the session, both countries expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations and their positive development, in line with the political will and the enlightened High Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman, may God preserve Them, who are committed to elevating these ties to higher levels and broader horizons, capable of infusing them with a strong momentum aligned with the aspirations of both leaders and the two brotherly peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.