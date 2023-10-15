Mortgage rates are dropping to the relief of those looking to for a fixed deal but home owners should take care when choosing their new product, an expert has urged.

Property expert Bola Ranson said any current borrowers on a rate higher than 6.5 percent or those searching for a new product should go for a fixed rate of no more than two years.

He explained: “Rates are likely to come down over the course of the next 12 months and certainly in the short term.

“If for example you go ahead and fix into a five-year product you could find yourself stuck on what will eventually be an expensive deal and be losing out.

“A two-year fixed rate could give you the comfort of knowing where you stand on a monthly basis yet give you the freedom to be able to switch onto what is likely to be a more competitively priced product at the end of the fixed two-year term.”