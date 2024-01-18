The iconoclastic online music publication Pitchfork, best known for its daily music criticism and its multiday festivals in Chicago and Paris, is being folded into the glossy monthly GQ, parent company Condé Nast announced Wednesday.

Founded by a Minneapolis-area record-shop employee and based in Chicago for most of its 28-year history prior to its acquisition in 2015 by magazine publisher Condé Nast, a unit of Advance Publications, Pitchfork, originally a blog that evolved into a more full-fledged online publication, appeared to have some 22 full-time employees at the time of the announcement, according to its masthead.