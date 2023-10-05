NASA’s new interactive map for the solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

NASA has published a new interactive map for Saturday, October 14’s ‘ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse. Called the “Eclipse Explorer,” it’s based on the space agency’s eclipse maps revealed earlier this year, but includes several new interactive layers to make it easier to see how the eclipse will behave in real-time.

It includes dynamic layers—which show what percentage of the sun will be covered at the peak of the eclipse—and outlines of areas where the duration of the “ring of fire” is highest.

It also shows the path and shapes of the antumbra, the darkest part of the moon’s cone-shaped shadow, which causes the “ring of fire,” as well as the brighter penumbra, it’s fuzzy outer shadow, from where a partial solar eclipse will be seen.

However, the map shows specific eclipse timings and weather information only for cities, and has very little information for visitors to key parts of the path, such as Utah.

Stiff Competition

NASA’s new eclipse maps are up against some stiff competition, with Eclipse2024.org’s Eclipse Simulator offering an interactive map that you can type in the name of any city. It gives a detailed visual representation of exactly what you’ll see—complete with a dip in the light levels—for hundreds of locations. It also offers all of the simulations as videos on its YouTube channel.

TimeAndDate.com’s page for this eclipse also gives a basic simulation of what the eclipse will look like for any specific location above a timetable of exactly what you’ll see and when during the eclipse.

Another map not to miss is Xavier Jubier’s Interactive Google Map.

There are also lots of highly detailed and beautiful eclipse maps avaialble from GreatAmericanEclipse.com as well as flyover videos.

The path of the “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 showing the % obscuration … [+] of the sun by the moon for every U.S. state. Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

Eclipse Explained

This annular solar eclipse—the first in the contiguous U.S. since 2012 and last until 2046—will require all observers to wear solar eclipse glasses throughout the event.

An annular solar eclipse is the result of the moon looking slightly smaller in the sky than the sun because it’s farthest from Earth on its egg-shaped orbit. On October 14 it will, only from that path of annularity, block the middle part of the sun to cause a brief ring (annulus).

The 125 miles-wide path of will pass over Oregon through Texas via California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico, bringing a maximum five-minute “ring of fire” solar eclipse that will see 90% of the Sun blocked by the moon.

The path includes a lot of US National Parks, including Crater Lake, Bryce Canyon and Canyonlands. After exiting the U.S. the “ring of fire” will then visit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil.

How To Safely Watch A Solar Eclipse

Never look at the partial or annular phases of any eclipse without certified eye protection. Wherever you are in the Americas during this eclipse you will need solar eclipse glasses to safely view it—even the “ring of fire” moment.

I’m an expert on eclipses—the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024. For the very latest on the “ring of fire” solar eclipse check my main feed for new articles each day.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.