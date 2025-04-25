PhD Student Declines NASA Offer



A bioengineering student in California has gone viral after declining an internship offer from NASA. The student cited concerns about the current political administration. The move has sparked wide discussion on social media platforms.

Daniela Lucas, a 26-year-old PhD student at UC San Diego, shared a video on TikTok. In the video, she is seen rejecting an offer from NASA’s Human Health and Performance internship program. Lucas added text to the video saying she worked for years to earn the offer. She said it was difficult to turn it down because of the current administration.

Online Reactions



The video received thousands of views. Users on social media shared mixed reactions. Some mocked her decision. Others praised her for standing by her beliefs. One user said NASA avoided a problem. Another said her decision was smart. Some users said political leaders should learn from her commitment.

Also Read: The Diplomat Season 3: Here’s cast, episode count, renewal, filming and production team

Background of the Student



Lucas immigrated from Venezuela in 2015. Her father is a doctor. She earned a full scholarship to Miami Dade College. She is currently pursuing a PhD in bioengineering at UC San Diego.

Live Events

NASA’s Internship Program



NASA’s internship program is ranked as one of the most respected programs across all fields. It outranks internships at Google, Apple, SpaceX and the CIA. Many interns go on to build long-term careers with NASA. Some have become astronauts or researchers.

Political Context Around NASA



NASA was supported by President Donald Trump during his term. Funding increased to over $22 billion. Plans were announced to send humans back to the moon and later to Mars. Lucas’ internship was tied to that mission.However, recent reports show planned budget cuts. NASA’s budget may drop by 20% in 2026. The cuts would affect research departments. The Trump administration is also working to remove diversity programs from government agencies, including NASA. Biden had earlier expanded those efforts with a $20 million investment.

FAQs

Why did the student reject the NASA internship?

Daniela Lucas declined the internship due to disagreements with the current political administration’s stance on federal spending and policies at NASA.

What is special about the NASA internship?

NASA’s internship is ranked top among all industries and has produced astronauts and researchers who contributed to space missions.

