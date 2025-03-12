NASA ASTRONAUTS NOT ‘FRETTING’ OVER EXTENDED MISSION, ‘GRATEFUL’ FOR MORE TIME IN SPACE AFTER STARLINER WOES

Around the same time as Asika's talks to NASA employees, the agency also unveiled its 2022-2026 "Strategic Plan for Diversity, Equity Inclusion & Accessibility." Major goals of the plan included race and sex-based hiring and promotion initiatives. The same year, NASA unveiled its 2022 Equity Action Plan, which included new DEI-related contractor policies. Those policies, among other things, included "a requirement for contractors to provide a DEIA plan upon award to demonstrate commitment to diversifying their workforce." The Equity Action Plan also retooled NASA's grant and procurement process, aimed at encouraging grant proposers to consider DEI principles, even when seemingly unrelated.

In 2022, employees were also provided guidance "for Supporting Gender Transition/Affirmation in the Workplace." The guidance encouraged employees to "be willing and available to collaborate with the transitioning employee on the development, implementation, and evolution of a Workplace Gender." It added that any "transitioning employees" should be allowed to use the restroom, locker room, or other facility of their choice, and not compelled to use one that does not align with their choice.

In total, NASA spent at least $13 million on DEI-related programs under Biden, according to OpenTheBooks. One contract uncovered by the organization provided more than $2.3 million for a consulting group to help "incorporate and deeply engrain diversity, inclusion, equity, and accessibility in the culture and business" at NASA.

"NASA's mission is too risky to get distracted by identity politics," John Hart, CEO at OpenTheBooks, said.

"Newtonian physics and atmospheric reentry do not care about antiracism talks and gender ‘affirmation’ policies," Hart added. "NASA has an opportunity to take one small step toward fiscal responsibility and one giant leap toward common sense."

Beyond the Starliner mission debacle that left two astronauts stranded in space, a report from the Inspector General last year detailed widespread quality control issues in NASA and contractor Boeing's efforts to return astronauts to the moon. The report pointed out that workers on NASA's Space Launch System program lacked sufficient experience, among other issues.

This week, the Trump administration began a "phased reduction in force" at NASA, which included shuttering the agency's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility branch in the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity.

Acting NASA administrator Janet Petro said in a memo to employees at NASA this week that while the force reduction, which includes the closure of multiple offices, will mean "difficult adjustments," the agency is viewing it as an opportunity to "reshape" its workforce and ensure it is "doing what is statutorily required … while also providing American citizens with an efficient and effective agency."

"NASA is committed to engaging the best talent to drive innovation and achieve our mission for the benefit of all," Cheryl Warner, a NASA spokesperson, told Fox News Digital when reached for comment. "As new guidance comes in, we’re working to adhere to new requirements in a timely manner. Our agency has complied with the requirements of executive orders and additional guidance from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management."

