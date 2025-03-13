The stress and pressures of urban life can be overwhelming, but natural green spaces (NGS) provide a vital escape. They offer space for attention restoration, stress reduction, reflection, problem-solving, and enhanced emotional regulation. Moreover, they serve as community gathering points, fostering social well-being, family bonding, and cultural celebration. Engaging with nature can also be a powerful catalyst for personal growth and can promote the development of new social connections and support networks (for an overview, see Hartig et al., 2014 and Frumkin et al., 2017).

But here’s the problem: not everyone in the UK has equal access to these green spaces. South Asian (SA) communities, in particular, face significant barriers. While 69% of White individuals are regular visitors to natural green spaces, only 42% of South Asian individuals do the same (Natural England, 2014). This is worrying because SA communities—who make up 9.6% of England’s population—also experience higher rates of health issues like heart disease and mental health conditions.

A recent systematic review (Hamza et al., 2024) takes a deep dive into these inequalities, identifying the challenges and highlighting ways to drive positive change.

Methods

Hamza and colleagues followed PRISMA guidelines and registered their review on PROSPERO. They used the PICO framework to guide their research questions and applied the SPIDER tool to select studies. A thorough search across multiple databases was conducted, with studies critically appraised using CASP tools. The review included both qualitative and quantitative studies, ensuring a broad and nuanced understanding of the topic.

Results

Limited access to green spaces

The review examined 26 studies and found that South Asian (SA) individuals face multiple obstacles when it comes to accessing natural green spaces (NGS):

Geographical disadvantage. Seven studies showed that SA communities tend to live in areas with fewer nearby green spaces compared to White populations. Even when they do have tree-lined streets, they often lack larger green spaces for relaxation and recreation (Ferguson et al., 2018).

Seven studies showed that SA communities tend to live in areas with fewer nearby green spaces compared to White populations. Even when they do have tree-lined streets, they often lack larger green spaces for relaxation and recreation (Ferguson et al., 2018). Safety and aesthetic concerns. Six studies reported that issues like unfamiliarity, poor upkeep and litter, deter SA individuals from visiting NGS.

Six studies reported that issues like unfamiliarity, poor upkeep and litter, deter SA individuals from visiting NGS. Transport barriers. Five studies highlighted how cost and lack of car ownership make it harder for some SA individuals to reach parks or green areas.

Five studies highlighted how cost and lack of car ownership make it harder for some SA individuals to reach parks or green areas. Lack of awareness. Four studies pointed out that many SA individuals simply don’t know about available green spaces or how to access them.

Four studies pointed out that many SA individuals simply don’t know about available green spaces or how to access them. However, the review also found that social connections can help. Eleven studies showed that visiting NGS with friends or family made people more likely to go, while five studies found that organised community trips encouraged participation (though costs and group management posed challenges).

Mental and physical wellbeing benefits

Eighteen studies explored the impact of NGS access on psychological well-being (PWB), and the results were overwhelmingly positive:

Stress reduction and emotional wellbeing . McEachan et al. (2018) found that proximity to green spaces improved mental health, independent of other health behaviours.

. McEachan et al. (2018) found that proximity to green spaces improved mental health, independent of other health behaviours. Physical health benefits. Eight studies showed that engaging with NGS led to increased fitness, weight loss, and overall health improvements.

Eight studies showed that engaging with NGS led to increased fitness, weight loss, and overall health improvements. Deeper social and spiritual connections. Five studies linked NGS visits to increased social bonding and cultural connection, while three studies found an enhanced sense of spirituality through time spent in nature.

Five studies linked NGS visits to increased social bonding and cultural connection, while three studies found an enhanced sense of spirituality through time spent in nature. However, SA individuals didn’t always experience the same benefits as White populations, due to accessibility barriers.

Conclusions

This review reveals that South Asian (SA) people in the UK face numerous barriers to accessing natural green spaces, such as unequal distribution and safety concerns.

However, engaging with natural green spaces is positively linked to their psychological well-being, including better mental and physical health, social connectedness, and spirituality.

The authors concluded:

Adopting a holistic approach to addressing access inequalities and harnessing the mental health benefits of nature within public health policy and practice could contribute to addressing current health inequalities in the UK.

Strengths and limitations

This systematic review exhibits important methodological strengths that enhance its credibility. The review’s adherence to PRISMA guidelines, preregistration on PROSPERO, and use of the SPIDER tool for inclusion criteria demonstrates strong methodological rigor. Multiple reviewers participated in quality assessment using CASP tools, strengthening the reliability of findings. The effective combination of qualitative and quantitative data through thematic analysis provides a comprehensive understanding of both statistical patterns and lived experiences. The development of the search strategy and keywords was rigorous and informed by current literature, while the research question was clear and focused to allow the identification of relevant papers on the unique perspectives of the South Asian community in the UK.

However, several limitations warrant consideration. One concern is the lack of some main databases from the literature search, such as Medline and PsycINFO, potentially missing relevant studies that may not have been indexed elsewhere. Although the authors used Google Scholar to complement their literature search, they could have provided a rationale of why some databases were not included in the strategy; was the decision informed by university access and paywalls? While the UK-only focus was appropriate for the research question, it limits generalisability to other contexts and countries. The review could have more explicitly discussed how study quality influenced the synthesis and conclusions, particularly regarding heterogeneity between studies in their measurement of green space access and psychological well-being. Potential biases should also be acknowledged. Selection bias may have been introduced through limited database coverage and the inclusion of only English-language publications. The review could have more thoroughly addressed confounding factors, particularly socioeconomic status, which might influence both access to green space and well-being outcomes. While researcher bias in qualitative data interpretation remains possible, the use of multiple reviewers helps mitigate this concern.

These limitations, while important to consider, do not undermine the review’s value. Instead, they provide context for interpreting the findings and highlight opportunities for more comprehensive investigation in future research. This review underscores the importance of breaking down barriers to green space access for South Asian communities in the UK. The mental and physical health benefits are clear, but structural inequalities continue to limit engagement. It’s time for a collaborative approach involving healthcare professionals, policymakers, and community leaders to create inclusive, accessible, and culturally relevant green spaces.

Implications for practice

We know that urban life can be overwhelming, and green spaces offer a much-needed escape. They help with emotional regulation, social bonding, and even personal growth. But how can we make sure these benefits are available to everyone?

Mental health practitioners should consider incorporating natural green space (NGS) access into care planning for South Asian (SA) individuals. Community-based, culturally sensitive programs could encourage participation and improve mental health outcomes.

The findings call for several key policy changes. First, fair distribution of quality green spaces in diverse neighbourhoods should be prioritised. In practical terms, urban planners and transportation authorities should improve public transport links to make NGS more accessible. Local councils need to implement safety measures and maintenance strategies to enhance the appeal of green spaces. These recommendations align with successful green space initiatives in various multicultural urban settings worldwide.

Future research should conduct longitudinal studies examining the long-term health effects of NGS access, investigate how different interventions (e.g., free transport passes) impact NGS usage, and compare NGS use across cultures to understand what strategies work best in different communities.

A personal perspective

As someone who has studied community garden programs in Chinese cities, I have seen first-hand how cultural considerations shape the success of nature-based interventions. In one urban neighbourhood, a community garden project brought elderly residents and young families together, creating a shared space for recreation and traditional Chinese herb growing. Strikingly, some of the community gardeners are so desperate for greenness that they take more than a 50-minute bus trip to this NGS every weekend! ‘But why?’, I asked. One of them replied to me, saying ‘It is not only an escape from urban boredom, but a healing touch of nature, and it is the place where I understand the ancient saying of Chinese philosophy, “Heaven-Human Reunion” (天人合一, Tian Ren He Yi)’.

The key takeaway? When green spaces are designed with cultural needs in mind, they become powerful tools for health and wellbeing. The same principles could be applied in the UK to better support South Asian communities in accessing nature. The challenge now is turning these insights into action—ensuring that everyone, regardless of background, can reap the mental and physical benefits of nature. The healing power of nature should be for everyone—let’s make sure that becomes a reality.

Statement of interests

Jingni has conducted research on nature-based interventions. No conflict of interests to declare.

Links

Primary paper

Hamza M, Edwards RC, Beaumont JD, et al. (2024) Access to natural green spaces and their associations with psychological wellbeing for South Asian people in the UK: A systematic literature review. Social Science & Medicine. 2024 Oct;359:117265.

Other references

Frumkin H, Bratman GN, Breslow SJ, et al. (2017) Nature Contact and Human Health: A Research Agenda. Environ Health Perspect 2017 125(7):075001.

Hartig T, Mitchell R, de Vries S, Frumkin H (2014). Nature and Health. Annual Review of Public Health. 2014 Mar;35(1):207–28.

Photo credits