Janet Jackson and Nelly have decided to go out “Together Again,” much to the delight of their Gen X and millennial fans.

Variety is reporting that the youngest member of the Jackson family officially announced her tour dates on Tuesday (January 16), and revealed that the “Country Grammar” rapper will be her “special guest” on some of the dates.

The new tour will be kicking off in June 2024 and is meant to celebrate the “Control” singer’s 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Pre-sales for the tickets will start on Wednesday (January 17). General sales will begin on Thursday (January 19).

Janet Jackson subsequently announced the tour on her Instagram on Tuesday (January 16). “Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It’ll be so much fun! Tickets go on sale Friday 1/19. We can’t wait to see you #TogetherAgainTour,” she wrote in the caption.

Check it out below.

Earlier this month, Nelly made headlines when he and his on-again squeeze, Ashanti, hopped on Instagram Live to commemorate the new year. The “Hot In Herre” hitmaker appeared to be inside a club, likely Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas, where he was performing as part of the Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve event.

related news Janet Jackson Agrees To ‘Private Mediation’ In $200K Lawsuit With Ex-Managers October 31, 2023

Ashanti, wearing a robe, seemed settled somewhere more comfortable (likely in or around Springfield, VA, where she did a NYE show with Ja Rule). She did, however, make the effort to match his energy by putting on sunglasses for the call.

“You look good, mama!” he said through the noise. “Happy New Year, baby!”

After she thanked him, the two didn’t say much else, but they stayed on the stream as music blared through the speakers at Nelly’s venue. At certain points, they even jammed out to songs together.

Check out the tour dates for Together Again below.

JUNE

4 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

6 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

9 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

14 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

18 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

29 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

JULY

2 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

5 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center