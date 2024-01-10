After years of speculation from fans, it has been confirmed that the Netflix Marvel television series are canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Disney+, there’s a “Timeline Order” for ever Marvel Studios production in the streamer’s Marvel section. This features each canon film and series in the chronological order that they take place in the MCU, with non-canon projects like Inhumans not being part of the list.

Now, with the release of Echo, the Netflix Marvel series have been added to the timeline, confirming their canon status. Daredevil and Jessica Jones take place between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Age of Ultron, while Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Defenders are set between Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War. Finally, the Punisher series takes place after Spider-Man: Homecoming and before Doctor Strange.

You can see the Netflix series’ place on the Disney+ MCU timeline in the images below:

When were the Netflix Marvel series released?

The first Marvel show made for Netflix was Daredevil, which had its first season debut on April 10, 2015, while its second and third seasons dropped in 2016 and 2018.

All of the Netflix Marvel shows — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Like Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher — were released between 2015 and 2019, with the final installment — Jessica Jones Season 3 — dropping on June 14, 2019.