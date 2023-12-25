It’s finally time: the last new TV of 2023. Whether you’re at work or not, this week tends to be a pretty sleepy one, ideally with plenty of time to catch up on new TV.

That’s not to say there’s a ton of new stuff during this period, but there’s certainly something to get excited about. There’s a new Doctor, with the Christmas day Doctor Who special introducing us to the Fifteenth Doctor. And the world of Money Heist is back — at least, partially, with the Berlin spinoff taking us back in time on Berlin himself.

Here’s the best TV premieres and finales this week:

New shows on Netflix

Berlin season 1

Genre: Money Heist spinoff

Release date: Dec. 29, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Álex Pina

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña, Joel Sánchez, and more

Money Heist fan favorite Berlin (Pedro Alonso) is back, with a look at the big heist from before his Money Heist days: disappearing $44 million in jewels. Touched upon in flashbacks during the later seasons of the show, Berlin will give us a better glimpse at the Professor’s second-in-command (and his savvy cohort).

Letterkenny season 12

Genre: Dirtbag comedy

Release date: Dec. 26, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Jacob Tierney

Cast: Jared Keeso, Michelle Mylett, Nathan Dales, Jacob Tierney, Tyler Johnston, Dylan Playfair, and more

The six-episode farewell run of Letterkenny is going out on a high note — possibly literally, with a country music hit being one of the many things teased by Hulu’s news release, which also notes that the small town “contends” with a comedy night at Modean’s, the Degens’ bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall.

New shows on Disney Plus

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road

Image: BBC/Disney Plus

Genre: Timey-wimey sci-fi

Release date: Dec. 25

Showrunner/creator: Russell T. Davies

Cast: Ncuti Gatwa, and more

After three specials that indulged some nostalgia and brought back an old (well, new) Doctor, we’re finally getting a new new Doctor, with Ncuti Gatwa, whose long-awaited arrival is finally here — it’s gonna feel like it’s Christmas Day! (I know it is on Christmas Day.)

New shows on Apple TV Plus

Slow Horses season 3 finale

Image: Apple TV Plus

Genre: Spy thriller comedy

Release date: Dec. 27

Based on books by: Mick Herron

Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and more

It’s all coming to a head in the fantastic third season of Slow Horses. The team has been trying to rescue Standish (Saskia Reeves) while also uncovering the large-scale conspiracy her captors are involved in. Who will make it out alive? Will anyone in the British government face actual consequences for their actions? Will we make it until season 4 without just playing Mick Jagger’s theme song on repeat? The answers to these questions, and more, in the finale.