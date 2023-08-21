Netflix’s Reptile follows an aging detective who gets sucked into a mystery after the death of a local real estate agent. Although it sounds simple enough, the incident is getting to our detective, and everyone’s a suspect. The film stars the likes of Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, and Alicia Silverstone.

The movie also marks the directorial debut of Grant Singer, a noted music video director. You can watch the film’s trailer below:

READ MORE: The Most-Watched Movies of the Year on Netflix

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

Olds will recognize that del Toro and Silverstone are reuniting from the ’90s classic Excess Baggage. Del Toro had this to say about working with his former co-star again:

It was great reconnecting with her. She’s smart and she had great ideas. Alicia brought everything we wanted for the character and more.

Del Toro also spoke about the environment of the production itself.

The collaboration was a lot of fun. Once we knew where we needed the story to land, then the question becomes, ‘How do we get there? How do we make it interesting?’ We did research and tried to make it as real as possible. We talked about movies and storytelling with certain films as references. One that comes to mind is In Cold Blood.

Reptile premieres on Netflix on October 6