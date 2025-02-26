





Scientists in China have discovered a new type of coronavirus in bats that can infect human cells, but experts say it’s not a threat to public health—right now. They reported recently in the journal Cell that they found the virus, called HKU5-CoV-2, in anal swab samples from a Pipistrellus bat. Like SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, it uses the ACE2 receptor to enter human cells. But there’s no evidence the virus has infected humans, and U.S. government health experts say it doesn’t spread easily like the COVID-19 virus. “There is no reason to believe it currently poses a concern to public health,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told CNN, adding that it “will continue to monitor viral disease activity and provide important updates to the public.” Scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology identified the virus while studying the bats. It is from the same family as the virus that causes deadly MERS, Middle East respiratory syndrome. Lab tests confirmed that HKU5-CoV-2 can infect human cells, but not as efficiently as the virus that causes COVID. Dr. Amira Roess, a professor of global health and epidemiology at George Mason University’s College of Public Health, told CNN there is no reason for concern. “Even the researchers themselves point out that this should not cause panic,” she said. Lab tests also showed that existing antiviral drugs used against COVID worked against HKU5-CoV-2. Dr. Alex Greninger, a professor at the University of Washington Medical Center, said the discovery wasn’t surprising. “There are probably a lot of coronaviruses circulating in bats that can enter human cells,” he added. Experts emphasized that HKU5-CoV-2 shouldn’t divert attention away from more pressing health threats, like the bird flu now spreading among birds, cows and cats. “They’re here every winter, so frankly, we should be talking about those rather than HKU5,” Greninger said. Phoebe Lostroh, an associate professor of molecular biology at Colorado College and author of “Molecular and Cellular Biology of Viruses,” agreed. “We ought to be a lot more worried about problems like avian flu and its impact on cows and kitties and all sorts of other mammals than this new coronavirus that was isolated from a population of bats in China that reminds us of SARS-CoV-2 but is not really a breakthrough discovery,” she told CNN. Despite the lack of immediate threat, the study highlights the importance of global health surveillance, Roess said. “It’s sad to think about how we’re separating ourselves from the global public health world,” she said. The study also serves as a reminder to avoid close contact with wildlife, especially birds and bats. “There’s other things that bats carry that can be very problematic for people,” Roess said. “So respect these wild animals, don’t interact with them too much, because you could end up hurting them and yourself.” More information:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on how to stay healthy around wildlife. Journal information:

Cell





© 2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved. Citation:

New coronavirus found in bats, experts say it’s no threat (2025, February 26)

retrieved 26 February 2025

from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-02-coronavirus-experts-threat.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.