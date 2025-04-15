The first photographs of preserved material of Andethele huanca Coyle, 1995 are presented based on a specimen collected in 2013 and deposited at the Zoological Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, St Petersburg, Russia. Differences in the genitalia of paratypes from disjunct localities are discussed, which may represent separate species and require further investigation. A biogeographic map, including the new locality record herein, is presented of the species under its present composition.

Bariev, Timur & Sherwood, Danniella. (2025). New distributional data for the endemic Peruvian spider Andethele huanca Coyle, 1995, with notes on morphology and biogeography (Araneae: Ischnothelidae). Acta Zoológica Lilloana. 369-374. 10.30550/j.azl/2136.