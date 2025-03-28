

More than half of registered voters rate making America energy independent higher than the fight for climate change, according to a new poll by Napolitan News Service. [emphasis, links added]

According to the poll, 57% of voters hold that view, while 39% take the opposite position.

The poll found a wide divide between political parties, with 84% of Republicans prioritizing American energy independence over the fight for climate change and 31% of Democrats putting American energy first.

Only 14% of Republicans polled said fighting climate change is more important, whereas 65% of Democrats said it is.

The poll also found that 59% of voters say reducing the cost of electricity and improving grid reliability and natural gas supply should take precedence over fighting climate change.

Democrats, the poll found, were evenly divided on the issue, while Republicans overwhelmingly placed energy cost and security over fighting climate change.

Providing clean air and water for everyone also came out ahead of fighting climate change for 68% of voters, according to the poll.

