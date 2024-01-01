The “new on Netflix” list is finally coming back to life. Despite being the Xerox of streaming platforms, Netflix’s library strategy has dramatically shifted from licensed to original content as other studios have jumped into the on-demand content game. Meaning the answer to “Is the movie I want to watch on Netflix?” has mostly been: “No, bruh.”

But this year, with the studios and streamers recoiling, consolidating, and trying to make money and increase subscriber growth by any means necessary, we’ve seen a huge uptick in criss-cross availability of titles. Suddenly movies like Aquaman, a cherished DC comic book prize on Max, is popping up on Netflix. Seasons of Survivor, the bedrock of Paramount Plus, are on there too. It’s a wild time as Netflix once again grows into a smorgasbord of stuff (quality notwithstanding).

What does January on Netflix hold? Get ready for a Freaks (1932) / Cats (2019) double feature! Plus everything else below.

Editor’s pick: The Florida Project

Director: Sean Baker

Cast: Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Valeria Cotto, Willem Dafoe

New to Netflix on: Jan. 6

The Florida Project meanders through a sunny-but-strapped-for-cash ecosystem just outside Walt Disney World. Six-year-old Moonee, a kid living with her mom at a nearby motel, spends her days adventuring through abandoned condos and along strip-mall-encrusted highways like Florida’s version of Max in Where the Wild Things Are. Shot on 35mm, The Florida Project is filled with eye-popping colors that bring a fairy tale quality to the Magic Kingdom-adjacent world. But Moonee’s dream is falling apart, as her mother scrambles to make ends meet and the motel manager (Willem Dafoe) chooses between caring for a kid and managing his teetering business. Baker’s films are all about considering the overlooked, but in sizing up a modern America where survival and economics clash, The Florida Project is his most heartfelt and searing.

New movies and shows available Jan. 1

Bitconned (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Ray Trapani had always wanted to be a criminal, even as a young boy. In 2017, amidst the economic frenzy of the Bitcoin boom, there was no better place for scammers than cryptocurrency. So when Ray’s friend approached him with the idea of creating a debit card for crypto, Trapani jumped at the chance. There was only one problem: He had no idea how to do that. But thanks to fake LinkedIn profiles, paid celebrity endorsements, and the online community’s insatiable desire to “get rich quick,” Centra Tech was soon raking in millions of dollars a day.

Fool Me Once (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Identical twins change their diets and lifestyles for eight weeks in a unique scientific experiment designed to explore how certain foods impact the body.

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor Season 33

Survivor Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years (2021) seasons 1-2

Available Jan. 4

Boy Swallows Universe (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.

The Brothers Sun (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother.

Society of the Snow (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona.

Available Jan. 5

Good Grief (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Marc (Daniel Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul’s grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

Available Jan. 6

Available Jan. 8

This is Us seasons 1-6

Available Jan. 10

Break Point: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The world’s top tennis players return to the courts and set their sights on glory once again during another grueling Grand Slam season.

The Trust: A Game of Greed (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this reality series, strangers living in a luxurious mansion compete for $250,000. Will they split it — or cut each other out to raise their share?

Available Jan. 11

Champion (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Rapper Bosco is free from prison and ready for a comeback — until his sister Vita steps into the spotlight and puts their family bond to the test.

Sonic Prime chapter 3 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it.

Available Jan. 12

Lift (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

Love is Blind: Sweden (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

Available Jan. 15

CoComelon season 9

Holey Moley seasons 3-4

maboroshi (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: A factory explosion plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality.

MTV Floribama Shore season 2

Available Jan. 16

Cats (2019)

Available Jan. 17

End of the Line (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Ivan, a clandestine van driver, navigates the end of his marriage and daily challenges with humor in this quirky comedy series featuring a live audience.

Freaks

Available Jan. 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The charismatic Quebecois comedian gets real on everything from meeting a racist fan to letting success go to his head in this candid stand-up special.

Available Jan. 19

Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Single people with autism — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — search for the perfect partner in this dating docuseries.

Mi soledad tiene alas (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: With his estranged father’s return, Dan’s inner demons resurface, triggering a downward spiral. Can love save him from a tragic destiny?

Sixty Minutes (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Desperate not to lose custody, a mixed martial arts fighter makes dangerous enemies when he ditches a matchup to race to his daughter’s birthday party.

Available Jan. 20

Captivating the King (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Captivating the King draws the cruel love story between King Lee In, who is in danger of both royal and political power struggles, and Kang Hee Soo, who tries to seduce the King and get revenge, but gets seduced instead

The Real World season 16

Available Jan. 22

Not Quite Narwhal season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: From the ocean to the land, curious Kelp learns more about himself by going on fun-filled adventures with his unicorn friends and narwhal family.

Available Jan. 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s Get on Your Knees, her break-out hit stand-up show about the blowjob, is coming to Netflix. A word-of-mouth sensation Off-Broadway, directed for the stage by John Early, the show first took off in 2019, where audience members showed for repeat viewings across multiple sold-out runs.

Train to Busan

Available Jan. 24

Six Nations: Full Contact (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Round by round, match by match, the best teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye season 8 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time.

Available Jan. 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner season 4

Griselda (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.” Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series GRISELDA is created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside Narcos director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The final installment of Kevin Smith’s animated adult version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Available Jan. 26

Available Jan. 27

Doctor Slump (Netflix Series)

Available Jan. 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: When Mumma Bheem gets a new job as the palace Chef, it’s time for Bheem to start school.

Available Jan. 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: A new special from Jack Whitehall.

Available Jan. 31

Alexander the Great (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Combining expert interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.

Baby Bandito (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After Kevin and his gang pull off Chile’s biggest heist, reckless love — and social media — threatens to ruin everyone’s fortunes. Inspired by real events.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Part 1 (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: As a prophesy of doom unfolds upon the peaceful land of Britannia, a pure-hearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

WIL (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two young police officers find themselves torn between collaboration and resistance as they navigate the Nazi-occupied Antwerp during World War II