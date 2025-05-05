May 2, 2025 was National Space Day, an occasion to reflect on the history of the American spaceflight program for all its triumphs and tragedies, as well as to pause and consider all of the opportunities and challenges we’re afforded in exploring space.

To help honor the spirit of ongoing efforts to explore the cosmos, a new 12-minute U.S. Space Force documentary called “Always Above” will be featured in planetariums throughout the country beginning on Friday, May 2, 2025. Its title is taken from the English translation of Space Force’s Latin motto, “Semper supra.”

Produced by Scholar and GSD&M in partnership with the U.S. Space Force, and distributed by BIG & Digital, LLC, “Always Above” was conceived as an inspiring educational tool to teach stargazers and space enthusiasts more about the goals and aspirations of this newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces formed in 2019 that believes in “keeping space safe and accessible to all.”

Always Above Official Trailer – YouTube Watch On

“Space has always been a source of wonder and immense interest for the American people, but the new challenges we face, and the extent to which our daily lives now rely on the domain, require us to think about it differently,” said U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General Chance Saltzman in a statement. “The Space Force’s mission is to secure our nation’s interests in, from, and to space. Our Guardians can’t do that without public understanding and support, which is why efforts like this — those that inform and inspire — are important.”



With the global space economy growing at exponential rates, this illuminating documentary aims to delve into the relationship between Earth’s citizens and our vast network of orbiting satellites providing vital links to everyday communication, meteorological, and entertainment needs. Protecting, tracking, and defending America’s essential assets is just one of Space Force’s main priorities.

Official poster for the new U.S. Space Force documentary, “Always Above” (Image credit: U.S. Space Force)

This short film whisks viewers on a breathtaking trips from the bottom of the ocean to the inky blackness of outer space to explain the differences between satellite models and their orbital pathways as they circle the globe, monitored around the clock by Space Force Guardians.

“‘Always Above’ is an outstanding example of how we can inspire and educate the next generation of innovators, problem solvers and dreamers about the critical role space plays in our daily lives,” adds Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna in the official press release. “As Guardians of the Space Force, we are proud to protect and defend American interests in space, ensuring that our nation has the ability to harness the power of space whenever and wherever needed. This film is an excellent opportunity to showcase the importance of our mission and the incredible work of our military and civilian Guardians who work tirelessly to ensure unfettered access to the space domain.”

For more info on “Always Above” and planetarium showtimes visit the film’s website.