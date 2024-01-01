New Year’s Eve fireworks behind the scenes as organisers reveal concern of night

New Year’s Day has arrived in the US to cheers from tens of thousands of beaming people in New York’s Times Square, who were showered with confetti and hugs and kisses after watching the descent of the colourful ball marking the birth of 2024.

The UK earlier welcomed 2024 with a bang as tens of thousands packed the streets of London and Edinburgh to watch the cities’ world-famous New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.

Tickets for the event in London sold out and official viewing areas were full. Organisers finished checks on the pyrotechnics with more than 10,000 fireworks shooting up into the night’s sky after the Big Ben countdown.

The march of midnight from time zone to time zone brought the new year first to places like Australia, where more than 1 million people watched a pyrotechnic display centred around Sydney’s famous Opera House and harbour bridge — a number of spectators equivalent to one in five of the city’s residents.

After millions watched the spectacular displays in Sydney and Auckland, city mayor Sadiq Khan joked that the events would be “nothing” compared to London’s show.

He said planning on the event started in July, and over the last week 75 men and women have been “getting both sides of the River Thames ready”.