Nick Cannon advised a New York City rapper, who threw a joint shower for his five baby mommas, to go to therapy and rest up.

Cannon, a father of 12, laughed off Zeddy Will’s manager’s comparison of the two after it was revealed the musician was preparing to become a father of five.

“I’m here to inspire the world,” the Hollywood star told TMZ as he went into a coffee shop.

“Tell him to get some sleep, rest up and get into therapy ASAP.”

Will’s co-manager told The Post Thursday that “society has shifted, and in turn so has modern relationship dynamics. The essence lies in redefining relationships personally, breaking away from the one-size-fits-all approach and societal pressures to conform.

“Nick Cannon serves as a notable example of successful polyamory, highlighting that the definition of a relationship is a personal choice.”

The 22-year-old rapper threw his baby mommas — Lizzy Ashleigh, Bonnie B, Kay Merie, Jylene Vila, and Iyanla Kalifa Galletti — a joint shower on Jan. 14, according to a TikTok Ashleigh posted.

The beaming father-to-be was seen in a photo surrounded by five pregnant women as they invited their friends and families to Queens to celebrate the forthcoming babies.

Ashleigh also revealed on TikTok that the five women and Will have decided to raise their children together, with the female musician joking they have become “sister wives.”

“Nick Cannon serves as a notable example of successful polyamory, highlighting that the definition of a relationship is a personal choice,” Will’s manager told The Post. lizzyashmusic/Tiktok

The 22-year-old rapper threw his baby mommas — Lizzy Ashleigh, Bonnie B, Kay Merie, Jylene Vila, and Iyanla Kalifa Galletti — a joint shower on Jan. 14. lizzyashmusic/Instagram

“Look at our beautiful family!” she captioned one of the photos. “We love our Baby Daddy! We will not ruin our babies’ lives! Our families have accepted this!”

Video of the party shows the moms dancing and eating together and seemingly enjoying one another company as they celebrated their upcoming births.

Critics were quick to blast the unconventional family, with one saying their decision to keep the babies and raise them as one family was “embarrassing.”

“LMAO, that’s gross,” another wrote.